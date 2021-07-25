After the Royal Navy had its drills in the Falkland's, but protest that follows. The UK tells Argentina to think twice if they were to do something drastic and reminded them who won in 1982.

This was the message of the Ex-British diplomat Adrian Hill at the UN's special committee on decolonization in regards to the Falklands issue.

He was an ex-officer in the Royal Engineers, and several posts later, saying that in 1982 the Royal Navy had no suitable carriers 1982. Now it has, so that is something to consider.

Looking back at 1982

Way back then, Sandy Woodward had to place British destroyers and frigates in the line of fire when the Royal Navy faced the Argentine Navy like sitting ducks.

Present-day forces are equipped with two supercarriers, equipped with F-35Bs that can destroy the Argentinian air forces before they deploy from airbases or their fleets, reported Express UK.

In the short-lived conflict, Argentina lost so decisively in that conflict, with many lives lost. It is not worth it to let it happen again.

Falkland drills draw flak

Recently the British forces had accomplished drills on the disputed islands, also known as the Malvinas. The Argentine government issued sanctions against two British firms engaged in oil production in waters nearby the Malvinas.

It was the Ministry of external relations had condemned the military exercises harshly. The UK tells Argentina to think twice about what to say next.

In the statement, said The Argentine Government has now voiced its fierce opposition to military maneuvers being conducted out on our nation's unlawfully occupied territories by the United Kingdom.

Conducting the Cape Bayonet exercises equates to that of an unjustified demonstration of power as well as a deliberate disregard for numerous UN and other international institutions' decisions.

Both Argentina and the United Kingdom should resume talks to obtain a peaceful and permanent solution to the Falklands Island sovereignty dispute.

Based on the United Nations General Assembly, Argentina said that the two nations should not make drastic decisions to introduce changes arbitrarily. Keeping the status quo as negotiations are underway in the UN decolonization committee.

Other details on the Argentine claim

Daniel Filmus, Secretary of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic, issued a statement that said the UK drills were against the recommendation of the UN. They also violated the agreements of nations with coastal areas in the Atlantic, cited the Daily Advent.

The Foreign Minister Felipe Solá stated that the following territories were part of Argentina are the South Sandwich Islands, South Georgia, and Malvinas that are part of their republic. Adding that it was unlawfully taken by the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland that is part of a UN resolution 2065 with a series of resolutions with foreign organizations, noted New York Time Post.

The issue is a bilateral sovereignty conflict between the two countries that must be resolved and underlines its willingness to resume talks.

According to the UN Resolutions of 2065, military actions are prohibited in the region; emphasis on diplomatic not the force of arms should be the key avenue to follow. Despite this, the UK tells Argentina to think twice about actions to carry out.

