On July 22, 2021, Beyonce and Jay-Z's $2.4 million New Orleans house was set ablaze. The fire was thought to be the result of an arson assault. According to reports, fire investigators discovered books crammed in the oven and a gas canister left in the historic property, which the famous couple purchased in 2015.

Police also got complaints of a strange individual skulking about the house, which is located in the posh Garden District of the Louisiana city, on the 15000 block of Harmony Street. Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, were away from home, which has been mainly unoccupied in recent years.

Suspicious person was seen before the mansion was set ablaze

A smoke alarm, according to local media sources, notified the city's fire service. A "strange individual" was also said to be loitering around the corner, as per The Daily Telegraph via MSN.

In total, 22 firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze, which caused structural damage but no casualties. Although the mansion had power and running water, no one was living there at the time.

The residence was raided by agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. According to the New Orleans Advocate, books and petrol can were discovered inside an oven.

When a smoke alarm at the three-story Spanish Baroque home was activated, 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Two hours later, the fire was completely extinguished. DailyMail.com has reached out to the 39-year-old star's representatives, who have so far declined to comment.

"If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It's a historic home," a fire department official told the New York Post. The mansion was purchased by Sugarcane Park LLC, which is controlled by the singer's mother Tina Knowles in 2015. The power couple is reported to have purchased it in 2015.

Read Also: Chinese Pop Star Kris Wu Loses Giant Brands' Endorsement Deals Over Allegations of Sexual Abuse to Minors

Beyonce, Jay-Z's historic mansion

In 1926, the 15,000-square-foot Spanish baroque house was completed. The $84,000 structure, which was inspired by Latin American missions, was utilized as a place of worship until the late 1960s. After then, it was utilized as a ballet school until 2001, when it was transformed into a house.

The large building, which was built in 1927 as the Westminster Presbyterian Church, has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half toilets. It was once used by an eight-dancer ballet group before being converted into a house in 2000. Beautiful hardwood flooring runs the length of the house, with rich crimson accents, ornate chandeliers, and an enticing antique claw-foot tub.

Another appealing feature is the rooftop garden, which is believed to be the biggest in New Orleans and provides superb city views while also keeping the rooms below cooler in the summer. The home has 24-foot ceilings and an open-concept stairway that leads to the top floors.

With a beautiful chandelier, rich crimson walls, and towering windows, the master suite appears suited for a queen. Aside from the amazing bathtub, the master bath includes a wonderfully designed tile floor and a crescent-shaped window that floods the room with light.

One guest bedroom has deep blue-purple walls with white trim, while the other has burnished golden walls with white wood trim. Smooth cabinets, marble granite worktops, and rustic tile flooring are featured in the main kitchen, which is lit by large windows.

A more modest kitchen with white cabinetry and blue countertops may be seen in one of the other distinct in-house residences.

Related Article: Justine Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun Files for Divorce After Affair Rumors With Erika Jayne



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.