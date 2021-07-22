After 7 years of marriage, Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife, Yael Cohen. The manager of Justin Bieber filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Courts, requesting joint custody of the couple's three children.

The music magnate, who manages Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin, also checks the boxes on the divorce agreement that state he is prepared to pay child support and spousal support to his ex-wife. On Wednesday, June 21, the talent manager filed for divorce, a Los Angeles Superior Court representative confirmed with ET.

Scooter Braun's divorce with Yael Cohen

Scooter, 40, and Yael, 34, got married in Whistler, British Columbia, on July 6, 2014. Jagger, six, Levi, four, and Hart, two, are their three children. On July 6, the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary, with Scooter posting a photo on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, as per ET via MSN.

Braun will most certainly retain most of his assets, including his expanding music business if the pair sticks to their prenuptial agreement's provisions. The manager is well-known for his public dispute with Taylor Swift. In April, he made a huge profit when he sold his firm for $1.05 billion to the agency behind the K-pop phenomenon BTS.

Per Daily Mail, Braun will pay spousal support to Cohen, the heir to a South African mining empire, under the provisions of their prenuptial agreement, which was written by Hollywood divorce super-attorney Laura Wasser. A date of separation was not specified in the documents.

Wasser, who has worked with A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, and Dr. Dre, is sure to have constructed Scooter Braun an ironclad contract to protect his vast wealth.

Yael was spotted in the Brentwood district of Los Angeles sans her wedding band just hours after the news of the divorce filings broke. The couple, who had three children together, were rumored to have divorced earlier this month, although they still shared a house.

Scooter Braun appeared to be on good terms with Yael when he uploaded a black-and-white photograph from his and Yael's wedding to commemorate their wedding anniversary on July 6, only weeks before the separation news broke. The couple started dating in 2013 and got married in Whistler, British Columbia in July 2014 in a celebrity-studded wedding where Justin sang the Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" as they went down the aisle.

Scooter Braun reportedly have an affair with RHOBH's Erika Jayne

According to reports, Scooter Braun and the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, have hooked up before the split news. Even though Braun and Cohen want to "recover" from their break, the timing of the split has aroused the interest of many, since Jayne was recently questioned about allegations that she and Braun were having an affair.

Erika debunked rumors that she was dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, and subsequently Scooter Braun on a recent episode of the Bravo show. "I haven't seen either one of them in four-and-a-half, five years," the reality star said in response to the allegations, The Sun reported.

From 2000 until 2020, Erika was married to Thomas Girardi, who was 82 at the time. After 21 years of marriage, the TV personality filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November. Erika was sued for fraud, embezzlement, and breach of contract after the divorce was finalized. Although Erika Jayne allegedly became involved when they continued to live in luxury (thanks to the money he allegedly stole from his clients), she has denied ever knowing what her ex was up to.

