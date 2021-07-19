Japan is the host of the 2021 Olympics and is implementing a unique process to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection among athletes by restricting them from having intimate physical relationships.

Olympic authorities set up cardboard beds where the world's best sports athletes will spend their nights, which were allegedly designed to collapse under the weight of fornicators. The beds were made to discourage intimate physical relationships to reduce the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Cardboard Beds

Officials have previously warned 2021 Olympic athletes to avoid performing two-person push-ups to avoid potential contact with the COVID-19 virus. The recent efforts saw the implementation of 18,000 cardboard beds in the village where athletes stay during the competition.

Paul Chelimo, an American distance runner, posted on Twitter about the news, where he noted that the beds were designed to support a single person's weight. Rhys Mcclenaghan, an Irish gymnast, posted a video on the social media platform that showed the beds, despite being made out of cardboard, were extremely durable.

The Olympian was seen jumping up and down the cardboard beds, showing how the furniture was able to completely support his weight and the force of his jumps. Olympic athletes have been known to conduct less professional acts during competitions, but Japan's officials noted the dangers of the COVID-19 are too great to be ignored, the New York Post reported.

Japanese officials used recycled cardboard to construct the beds and used polyethylene fibers for modular mattresses. The brand said that the foams could be recycled and reused unlimitedly.

The Tokyo Olympic Games' sustainability plan had to be taken into consideration when making the cardboard beds, as the program aimed to put up a much more sustainable event. It also showcased innovative concepts and solutions that would continue even after the competition has ended.

Airweave, the company responsible for manufacturing the beds, said the concept was to make a lightweight, easy-to-assemble mattress to meet the Olympic's sustainability plan. Out of the 18,000 beds, about 8,000 will be repurposed to be used by Paralympic athletes. The furniture will then be donated to national organizations, Dezeen reported.

COVID-19 in the Olympics

The program comes as the first few confirmed cases of coronavirus infections have been among Olympic athletes. As more and more competitors arrive in the athlete's village, two people from the same country were tested to be positive for the COVID-19 virus.

On Sunday, organizers reported 10 new cases related to the Olympics, including a third athlete who was not living inside the village. A day earlier, officials reported that there were 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

Three personnel from South Africa's soccer squad were also reportedly positive with the coronavirus, two of which were athletes while the other was an analyst. However, officials did not immediately reveal if those cases were part of the same testing program.

A South Korean International Olympic Committee member was also found to be infected with the disease after landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-Min, a former Olympic athlete, has been vaccinated and is still aware of the threat of the virus to inoculated people, Reuters reported.



