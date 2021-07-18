For researchers, learning that long COVID-19 has 200 Symptoms that affects major organs is of serious concern. So far, data on this aspect of SARS-CoV-2 is so sparse, and why it affects certain individuals when compared to those recovering faster need answers from more inquiries.

Findings in a new study have shed light on the infection, and all relevant aspects related to COVID-19. It does give the insight to know how the virus affects people.

Long haul COVID-19 is not a piece of cake!

The research discovered 203 symptoms associated with long COVID, which will be affecting ten organ systems of the body. Widespread infection in these organs can be inconvenient, when it causes problems with day-to-day living, reported Sciencealert.

Researchers who did the study have experienced, or are suffering from long COVID effects themselves. They are suggesting programs that can screen for more subjects, who are suffering the same condition.

Another objective is to have more precise guidelines that outline everything about the condition. Sufferers of long COVID should benefit from more research.

Neuroscientist Athena Akrami from University College London, says there has been much public discussion regarding extended long COVID that has 200 Symptoms, but less comprehensive research investigating this population has not been done.

She added there isn't much known about its symptoms or how it develops over time. In terms of the severity and length of the consequences, as well as their influence on daily functioning and predicted recovery to baseline health.

Contacting long haulers around the world is a way to build a foundation of information for medical investigation, care enhancement, and engagement for the long COVID community.

In 56 countries, 3,762 people were asked in an international study, that is one of biggest and widest inquiry about long COVID sufferers. They are also looking at the extended symptoms of the long haulers.

Tiredness, post-exertional depression, and mental fog are the most common of these symptoms. Experiencing hallucinations, tremors, sexual dysfunction, and other symptoms are among many that cause extreme discomfort.

Statistics of long haulers

About 55.9% of the symptoms were related to 9.1 organ systems, with 3,762 subjects suffering from long COVID effects. As many as 2,454 were having a terrible time with lingering effects that lasted for six months.

For many, it was 45.2% that had to work less, and 22.3% had no way to work when the survey was taken.

In seven months, several patients weren't well and had long COVID effects that encompassed several organ systems. But others are still working long hours, and the effects are not very comfortable, noted the Lancet.

Not much is known about the effects of long COVID, but more are getting discovered. When vaccinated, these effects seem to disappear for some people. Data shows that women are more likely to get long COVID-19 than men.

Another statistic is 1 in 10 people might be experiencing longer symptoms when tested positive. This might mean a spread that involves people worldwide.

