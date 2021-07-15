On Thursday, attention was drawn to Biden's youthful appearance after a new book claimed Donald Trump mocked him for having an "awful facelift." Former President Donald Trump viewed himself as a shoo-in for the November presidential election after seeing Michael Bloomberg get pummeled on the Democratic debate stage in Las Vegas.

According to the source, while watching a discussion between the 2020 Democratic contenders, Trump made fun of Biden's stutter. In his book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Wall Street Journal journalist Michael Bender described how Trump allowed reporters to attend the February 19, 2020 debate with him on board Air Force One as they traveled back from a Trump event that night in Phoenix.

Plastic surgeons have long noticed Biden's changing face

"I mean, honestly, did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he is going to cover it up," Trump mocked last year telling the crowd about Biden wearing a mask to protect against Covid-19.

During the 2008 campaign, Biden started to appear visibly different, according to surgeons. "Without any question, Joe Biden had hair transplants. He had bad plugs years ago," Dr. Barry Cohen, a Washington DC cosmetic surgeon, told the Washington Examiner.

The cosmetic surgeon also suspected Joe Biden of having regular Botox and potential filler and commented that he needs another facelift if he had one. Biden's procedures are now common, according to Cohen, so he does not anticipate them to be scrutinized. "No one cares anymore," he continued.

Plastic surgeons suspected that Biden was treated with porcelain veneers or a porcelain bridge for the 2012 vice presidential debates against Paul Ryan. While Biden's operations aren't flawless, they are nicely done, according to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Lawrence M. Koplin.

MCAN health, a hair transplant operation located in Turkey, stated in a January blog that they felt like Joe Biden underwent some cosmetic procedures for his wrinkles that may involve facelift or other non-surgical procedures. Meanwhile, Dr. Steven Davis said in October last year that the President had a facelift after he reviewed his photos over the years. The doctor also noted that Biden's scars along the ear cartilage were pulled out, probably at least a year or older, The Sun reported.

Other President who allegedly had several plastic surgeries

Journalist Edward Klein published a book in 2015 titled "Unlikeable: The Problem with Hillary," in which he claimed that Hillary Clinton was operated on by a surgeon in a mini operating room in her home with the latest medical equipment and that she underwent secret plastic surgery before launching her presidential campaign in 2016.

According to Klein, Bill Clinton wanted her to have a facelift and that she couldn't do anything about the calendar but she could do something about the wrinkles and sagging skin on her face.

Per MEAWW, Hillary didn't want to travel to a clinic, so she requested a well-known plastic surgeon to build up a tiny operating room with the newest medical equipment at her Chappaqua, New York, home. Klein said that Clinton had her wrinkles and lines Botoxed and cheeks lifted. Also, the author claimed work done on Clinton's neck, eyes, and forehead.

