Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is said to have enraged former President Donald Trump's advisers by encouraging him to proclaim victory based on nothing on election night 2020.

An excerpt from the book "I Alone Can Fix It," which was published Tuesday in The Washington Post, recounts election night 2020 inside the Trump campaign, describing how Giuliani began telling other guests at the White House's viewing party that he had won. Some speculated that Giuliani had too much alcohol "as stated in the book.

Giuliani allegedly encouraged Trump to proclaim victory

According to reports, Giuliani then conveyed this approach to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Jason Miller, encouraging them to claim victory in several states before the ballots were tabulated and predictions were produced.

"Giuliani's grand plan was to just say Trump won, state after state, based on nothing. Stepien, Miller, and Meadows thought his argument was both incoherent and irresponsible," the book says.

Meadows is said to have raised his voice as he warned Giuliani, "We can't do that. We can't." Giuliani, on the other hand, is said to have urged Trump to give an early victory speech, saying, "Just go claim victory right now." Trump's aides were "enraged," according to the book, but Trump delivered give a speech in which he falsely claimed to have won the election.

Trump's campaign advisers were said to be "infuriated" by Giuliani's suggestion, according to the authors, especially since Trump was certain that he would win re-election in the run-up to the election.

He'd recently returned from a quick tour of the swing states, where he drew enormous audiences who had traveled long distances to see the president despite the danger of contracting the coronavirus. Due to the COVID-19 threat, Biden declined to attend huge rallies, therefore there was no apples-to-apples comparison, as per Daily Mail.

Trump's election fraud claim

Florida, Trump's adopted home state and a place where the campaign spent a lot of time courting Latino voters, looked promising early on; and the former President appeared to be on his way to winning the swing state. When Stepien warned Trump that it was going to be good early, Trump disregarded him. The aide indicated to Trump that he may be up when the polls closed; but that once mail-in votes, which are more likely to be used by Democratic voters, were counted, his advantage would be chipped away.

When Trump noticed the statistics changing, he speculated that something was wrong. Trump's spokesperson denied that he ever stated such a thing.

According to the authors, Trump informed adviser Kellyanne Conway that something "nefarious was at play." Trump's early declaration of victory and concern about votes paved the way for what would become known as "the big lie."

Per The Independent via MSN, Donald Trump appeared to act on Giuliani's claimed advice, saying, "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

Since then, Trump has filed a slew of lawsuits in an attempt to establish election fraud, none of which has produced any serious proof of wrongdoing. His false claim that he had won the election led to the invasion of the US Capitol on January 6, which lost five lives.

Trump was impeached a second time by the House of Representatives, this time for encouragement to insurgency before the Senate acquitted him. He was the first and only president of the United States to be impeached twice.

