United States Vice President Kamala Harris is once again the center of controversy as several former staffers from the official's office are claiming that the working environment they worked in was unhealthy and dysfunctional.

Last month, reports of Harris' apparent tense workplace quickly spread on social media platforms and became widespread among the official's former aides. They noted that they recognized themselves in the story and remembered the struggles they faced.

Toxic Work Environment

In one statement, one former Harris staffer was just amazed at the text regarding the article, saying they were glad it was flagged. Another former staffer told their therapist about the news, saying that it was a rare occurrence for them to be vindicated in public.

The former staffer who showed their therapist the news about the apparent toxic working environment in Harris' office said they sought professional help for the trauma they got from "on-the-job abuse."

The office culture at the time that Harris was San Francisco's district attorney was discussed with 12 former staffers who worked under the now-vice president of the United States. Several of the people involved said the lawmaker was unpredictable and would frequently hang up the phone on her staff. One said that the workplace environment was "toxic" and "reactionary," Business Insider reported.

Read Also: US Implies Sanctions on 34 Companies Linked to Uyghur Policy; China Vows Retaliation Over Blacklisting

However, there were some that contradicted the statements, arguing that working under the then-district attorney was an enjoyable experience. One individual said his employment for Harris was one of the best experiences in his life. Several senior advisors have also countered against the controversial claims of a toxic workplace environment.

Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson, said there was no consternation among the vice president's aides. She said last month that the allegations against the official were biased and not founded on actual evidence.

On July 2, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also addressed the accusations, dismissing the reports during a press briefing. She said that she would not comment regarding the core issue but noted that Harris was a hard-working lawmaker who had an amazing, supportive team of people working with her.

Multiple Controversies

The issue comes as Harris is under fire for comparing Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas with the legacy of civil rights and voting rights leaders and activists. The vice president made her statements on the Texas House Democratic Caucus that left the state on Monday to block the state's new election legislation from passing, Fox News reported.

Her recent controversies have made Harris a prime target for Republicans looking to embellish the Democrat image. Senate hopeful Pat McCrory from North Carolina promised to fight against the Harris-Biden administration and their radical views to change the United States in the years to come.

Jessica Taylor from Alabama painted a portrait of "Kamala's America" depicting a dystopian world where she conspicuously mispronounced the vice president's first name. And in the chance that Harris joins the senate, Taylor promised it would be the lawmaker's worst nightmare, Yahoo News reported.



Related Article: Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg Dismissed From Senior Positions But Will Remain in the Company

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.