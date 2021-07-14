The last of five "Shot of a Lifetime" vaccine lottery drawings was drawn on Tuesday. More prizes and cash were up for grabs. According to lottery officials, almost 100 smaller prizes went uclaimed in the fourth drawing in June 2021.

One million dollars was the last cash jackpot for the "Shot of a Lifetime" sweepstakes. Four $250,000 prizes have been granted.

For the final round of the game, 360 numbers were drawn while alternate numbers were drawn for the grand prize.

The state's lottery picks names from the Washington State Department of Health's inoculation database across the state.

Grand Prize, 359 Other Prizes

In addition to the grand prize, 350 other prizes given away this week involved concert tickets, Seattle Seahawks and Mariners tickets, Nintendo Switch packs, Xbox game consoles, Amazon Echo Dots, Google prize packages, Washington State Parks camping gift cards, Discover Passes, and Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers, reported My Northwest.

Previous 4 Drawings

The earlier four drawings were held in June. There were for cash prizes amounting to $250,000. Winners were a nursing student from Spokane, a Yakima resident, and a Walla Walla food-service worker, reported Big Country News.

Also, earlier prizes included airline tickets, Guaranteed Education Tuition credits for inoculated residents from 12 to 17 years old, video-game consoles, sports tickets, and other prizes.

According to Governor Jay Inslee, the lottery increased inoculations. However, it was not made clear how effective lotteries have been across the United States, reported US News.

Unclaimed prizes will be in the rotation again for the final lottery drawing. This will bolster the final prize cache beyond 350. Other unclaimed items include Nintendo Switch consoles, Seahawks and Mariners tickets, camping gift cards, and Google prize packages.

For the promotion at 8 AM, the vaccine lottery oversaw the drawing out of 369 numbers in the final drawing. Washington's health department paired such numbers to individuals in Washington's Immunization Information System. Officials will then start emailing, calling, and text messaging the winners.

The lottery winner will be contacted on Wednesday. He or she will be given 72 hours to respond. Otherwise, the prize will be forfeited to another winner.

Some of the other 369 prizes in the drawing include: 88 Microsoft Xbox consoles, a pair (2) of Club Level Seattle Seahawks tickets with a $50 parking pass, a Seattle Storm prize package, 2 pairs (2) of Seattle Reign tickets with a team signed jersey, 7 Nintendo Switch Packs, a pair (2) of concert tickets at Climate Pledge Arena, a Google prize package including one (1) Nest Mini, one (1) Nest Hub, and one (1) Nest audio speaker, 30 state parks camping gift cards, a pair (2) of Club Level Seattle Mariners tickets, 37 Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers, 57 Amazon Echo Dots, and 148 Discover Passes.

Beginning on June 8, the lottery had scheduled drawings. For four weeks, it drew a new winner for a $250,000 cash prize. Washington's lottery has also included numerous other non-cash prizes.

