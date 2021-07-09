Within a week, the next set of stimulus checks will be distributed. In many ways, the forthcoming payouts will differ from the regular stimulus payments. The most significant distinction is that the payment may not be requested by the persons who will be receiving it.

This reason for this is that the IRS department may require the recipient to refund the money. The stimulus checks that were previously distributed were classified as "one-time checks."

Distribution of monthly stimulus checks will start on July 15

The most recent relief aid was a measure signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The money that will be given beginning July 15 is part of a larger stimulus package. Another significant distinction is that the eligible parents are subject to recurring payments. Starting this month, qualified families will receive a stimulus check on the 15th of every month. This will be the case until the year ends.

All of the payments are covered by the Child Tax Credit, which was approved for the fiscal year 2021. Currently, the payment is $3,600. People should understand that this is a temporary figure. The advanced payment that is a part of the previously mentioned tax credit is included in this round of the stimulus check.

The amount citizens receive varies depending on their eligibility. Parents with children under the age of six will get a monthly payment of $300. Parents with children aged 6 to 17 years old will receive $250 each month. Approximately half of the 3,600 will be distributed during the next six months. This year, the remaining half will be distributed as a tax return.

Need help with your stimulus check?

This weekend, the IRS will host live events in 12 locations to assist people and families who do not normally file tax returns in getting the money they are owed. On Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, the activities will be held in collaboration with non-profit organizations, community groups, churches, and other organizations.

Per CNBC, Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C./Maryland are among the cities that will host them. Click here to find more information about specific places and times.

Third stimulus checks of up to $1,400 per person were included in the American Rescue Plan Act, which was enacted by Congress in March, as well as advance monthly payments of the child tax credit of up to $300 per month per kid. Individuals and families must fulfill specific conditions to be eligible for either the stimulus checks or the child tax credit payments.

Attendees should bring their Social Security or Tax Identification Numbers for themselves and their spouses, as well as their children's Social Security numbers, mailing and email addresses, and bank account information to receive payments via direct deposit.

Additional live events are planned by the IRS to assist people in signing up for the child tax credit and stimulus check payments. If you are unable to attend such events, you can still get assistance online.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Status: How to Get Money While Waiting for Congress to Pass New Legislation

IRS tool aims to reach non-tax filers

According to The Sun, families who are qualified for the increased child tax credit received a letter from the White House. The IRS also created an app for people who don't typically submit tax returns ahead of the release.

If you make less than $12,200 as a single taxpayer or $24,400 as a married couple filing jointly, you don't have to submit a tax return. Those who qualify can use the app to give their name, address, and social security number to the IRS.

Americans should also provide their bank details so that the agency may deposit the child tax credit payment on schedule. The child tax credit extension isn't indefinite; it will expire next year.

However, Joe Biden stated earlier this week that he wanted the child tax credit to be extended until 2025. He also demanded that the school system be expanded from 12 to 14 years, as well as the childcare be made free.

Related Article: $1.77 Billion Unclaimed Stimulus Checks: There Might Be Payments Waiting For You



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.