In a sudden turn of events, North Korea's Kim Jong-Un has refused assistance from other nations who are willing to provide coronavirus vaccines, with the country's leader saying there have not yet been any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 infection in the region.

The controversy comes amid the continued spread of the covid-19 throughout all nations and the rise of more transmissible and highly dangerous variants. North Korean authorities have also closed their borders for nearly a year and a half to prevent travelers from coming into the country and potentially bringing the infection into the area.

Refusing Coronavirus Vaccines

Several countries have also tried to donate coronavirus vaccines to the Asian country, much to the refusal of its government officials. Nations such as Russia are offering their aid to the North Korean nation that continues to ensure a world that it is able to take care of itself.

The sealed border has also affected North Korea's trade relations with China, which is its key supplier of food, fertilizers, and fuel. Last month, Kim addressed the nation, warning his citizens to be prepared for "serious consequences" and admitting that the country is facing a devastating food shortage, News Track Live reported.

The global COVAX distribution prepared nearly two million AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to donate to North Korea under its distribution scheme. Authorities said the refusal of the gesture was mainly due to concerns of side effects of the treatment.

South Korea said last month that the distribution of the vaccine could have had its first batch delivered in late May but was postponed due to protracted consultations. It comes amid North Korean officials' assertain that the COVID-19 virus has not yet entered the country, a claim that other countries have previously questioned and doubted.

The Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS) that is affiliated with South Korea's spy agency said that Pyongyang is currently looking for other vaccine options to protect its citizens. One of the organizations that co-leads COVAX, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization alliance, said they continued to work towards assisting countries against the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea's Issues

The INSS said that North Korea was not particularly fond of Chinese vaccines due to the high possibility that it would not be effective. However, officials have shown interest in vaccines made by Russia, but they wanted the vaccines to be given out for free, Reuters reported.

The issue comes amid North Korea's ongoing struggle with shortage that officials expect to worsen in the next few months. Kim previously warned the country of multiple issues, including food shortage, extensive floodingm and international sanctions after a devastating storm hit the region.

Last month, Kim convened the Central Committee of his ruling Workers Party to analyze the country's state of affairs and take necessary precautions. During the meeting, Kim emphasized the scarcity of food in the country and that the whole nation should focus on farming to replenish their food supply.

Many experts have noted that while North Korea's economy is obviously in tatters. It was a rare sight for the Asian leader to admit that the nation he is leading is facing a shortage of food as publicly and clearly as he did, the New York Times reported.



