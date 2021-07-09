Illinois announced on Thursday that its first vaccine lottery winner is from Chicago. The state made the first drawings in the "All In for the Win" lottery.

One new kind of contact tracing is being implemented in Chicago as public health officials trace the first $1 million vaccine lottery winner in Illinois. An inoculated and very lucky city resident was selected in the state's initial drawing. Three inoculated teens also brought home $150,000 worth of scholarships: one from suburban Cook County and, one from Chicago, and one from DeKalb County.

Draws took place in the afternoon. The Illinois Department of Public Health declared the cities or counties of the winners immediately following their completion.

IDPH called winners from 312-814-3524 and/or emailed from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

The state's residents are one shot away from their chance at becoming a millionaire. The prizes for the four winners from the Chicago area are the following:

$1 million cash prize: Chicago

$150,000 scholarship: Suburban Cook County

$150,000 scholarship: DeKalb County

$150,000 scholarship: Chicago

State officials merely released the county or city where the winners reside and not the location they received their vaccine shots.

According to Governor J.B. Pritzker in a statement, "Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big. Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19," reported Chicago Sun Times.

The names of the winners were drawn from a database of residents who had been administered with at least one COVID-19 inoculation by July 1. The govenor is excited to offer enticing prizes to reward residents for receiving the doses, reported Chicago Tribune.

This was the first of nine weekly drawings this summer. There will be more incentive programs to encourage people to get inoculated. The promotion will take place until August 26 with a series of drawings for 43 cash prizes.

According to Illinois officials, residents from such cities and counties are recommended to keep their phones on. They should also check their emails regularly to find out if they have won. They reminded that no personal information will be requested in the first e-mail or phone call.

Officials stated in a release, "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous," reported NBC Chicago.

For eligibility, Pritzker noted that there are no forms, no sign-up, and no waiting in line. Qualified residents are automatically entered into the lotteries. Illinois noted that the Illinois Department of Public Health will constantly check their records prior to all drawings. Therefore, even if they missed the initial drawing, they could still enter in later drawings automatically by getting inoculated.

To claim their prizes, winners will be given seven days to securely complete, sign, and send the authorization form to IDPH.

