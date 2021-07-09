A study done by researchers identifies rare gene mutations capable of preventing weight gain in individuals. The discovery of these snippets on the DNA gives a clue why some can eat more and stay thin, while others become obese.

Weight control is the goal of exercise and choosing a careful diet means a strict eating regimen. But many fail to do this and lapse into gaining weight despite all efforts.

A large number of subjects that numbered 645,626 people in the US, UK, and Mexico have this rare gene. A sample this large allowed these results for verification.

This study shows many people putting on weight is no consequence of having this gene present. It is according to data gained from a study conducted, cited Science Mag.

Gene that keep us thin

Based on the findings that indicates there will be 2500 individuals with the GPR75 gene, only one in 2500 will work. Getting lumped in this group has lower body weight, and more than 50% chances of getting obese, reported Sciencealert.

Consistency of the results in the origins, environment, and genetic history of these individuals is evident. Gene GPR75 is linked to how much weight an individual can gain.

How did they do it?

Researchers in the study devised a new technique that is whole-genome sequencing. This will help sift through certain mutations in specific genes to identify their nature. These gene mutations capable of preventing weight gain will be a great help.

Read also: Laboratory Developed Protein SpikesSimilar to the COVID-19 Virus Shows How they Are Made

It would be tedious to sequence all the proteins in Human DNA, so exome sequencing will locate exons that are only one percent of the DNA, noted MedlinePlus. An exon instruct proteins which a subset of genes will help identify changes in the DNA.

These changes in the DNA are only few, although if they are discovered, they point to the specific genes that make it possible.

Other details about GPR75

According to metabolic disease researchers Giles Yeo and Stephen O'Rahilly, who are not part of the study, these principles of discovery embodied in the study of Akbari et al. are more than bodyweight or obeseness.

They stated that human exome sequencing at scale will be a factor of significance for mechanistic insight related to mammalian biology.

It enabled the isolation of 16 genes that are connected to mutated exons and an individual's body weight. About four were identified in a similar study about weight gaining.

Based on the mutations and variation located in the GPR75 gene, it has the most control when it comes to body mass index. Findings indicate that those with this gene that is an inactivated copy were 5.3 kg. than most individuals.

Mice lack one single copy of the gene which they weigh less than 25% if the gene was working. But two versions of the GPR75 gene was not in the DNA which made the rodents gained less weight.

Conclusions from the study

Yeo and O'Rahilly remarked that lean weight is due to how much intake of food, or physical activity is a factor. It points to GPR75 controlling food intake and activity, which leads to less body weight. Investigating in studies about GPR75 is needed to know more about this weight-controlling gene.

Related article: Epsilon Variants and Their Changes That Enable COVID-19 to Develop Evasive Measures Against Antibodies

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.