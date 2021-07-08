Authorities in Dubai were looking into an explosion aboard a container ship carrying flammable chemicals on Thursday, which caused a blaze at one of the world's busiest ports and sent shockwaves across the city.

The fire broke out soon before midnight on the huge vessel, which authorities said was ready to dock, at Jebel Ali Port. Firefighters raced to the site. The ship was engulfed in flames and smoke, but authorities claimed the fire was put out in 40 minutes and that no one was injured since all 14 crew members were evacuated in time.

Dubai's massive container ship explosion

The summer heat in the Gulf city, which is already over 104 degrees Fahrenheit or 40 degrees Celsius, may have had a role in the incident, according to police. The Dubai Media Office said in a statement that Jebel Ali Port officials are continuing a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the incident and its circumstances.

After a container ship exploded Wednesday night, authorities in Dubai reported "leakage" into the water at one of the city's key ports. Because of the ongoing investigation, authorities have restricted media access to the area, as per Newsweek via MSN.

The damaged vessel is visible for only a few seconds in overhead footage provided by the government on Thursday before the camera moves to the rest of the huge port. The tiny Ocean Trader is burned, with heavy plumes of gray smoke rising from its containers and scorched wreckage scattered about the terminal.

Per Fox News, the fire has been brought under control, according to Dubai's media office, and port authorities will "take all necessary measures to guarantee the regular operation of ships in the port." Civil Defense worked efficiently and suppressed the last stage of a fire that broke out in a container aboard a ship about to dock, according to authorities.

Nearby residents shook by the blast

Firefighters at Dubai's Jebel Ali port spent more than 12 hours putting out flames sparked by a container ship explosion. The Associated Press examined satellite pictures from Planet Labs Inc. that showed fireboats spraying water on the Ocean Trader.

There were no injuries as a result of the explosion, but an anonymous source told a state media outlet that there were "minimal casualties." After smoke was observed pouring out of the containers, the crew "fled from the ship and the area was evacuated," according to the unnamed official.

The photos obtained by the Associated Press revealed an oil-water mix in the seas surrounding the ship. After the incident, Dubai authorities stated there was a "leakage"; but they did not elaborate what caused the explosion. Authorities are praising firefighters for controlling the incident in "record time" and without disrupting port operations.

Witnesses more than 15 miles away reported hearing the explosion on Wednesday night. The firm in charge of the container ship, Inzu Ship Charter, said that the authorities are working with a business executive in the inquiry. The explosives that shook residences in the United Arab Emirates city were captured on video, which circulated on social media.

