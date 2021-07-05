After heavy rains produced landslides in the central Japanese city of Atami over the weekend, at least three people were found dead and more than 100 were missing, according to a local official and media reports on Monday.

A person was confirmed dead, raising the death toll to three, with 113 people still missing after floods, landslides, and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged buildings in the seaside city of Atami 90 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo on Saturday. The torrential rains and landslides serve as a stark reminder of the natural calamities that affect Japan, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis.

Rescuers search for 113 missing people in Japan landslide

The landslides in Atami, which is home to hot spring resorts and situated on a steep slope into a bay, occurred around 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Saturday, affecting around 130 structures. Local media said that the water, mud, and debris poured for roughly 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) to the sea along a river.

Spokesperson Hiroki Onuma told Reuters, the third individual, a woman, was confirmed dead in the seaside city of Atami, 90 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, where 113 people are reported to be missing. Officials began working from home registrations rather than phone calls from those unable to contact family members over the weekend, he added, and the number of persons missing climbed dramatically on Monday.

Troops, firefighters, and other rescue personnel were trying to clean the mud from the streets of Atami, aided by three coast guard ships, in order to reach individuals feared to be stranded or swept away. Except for their hard hats, the rescue workers were hardly visible amid the downpour and dense fog. To help with the search, six military drones were flown, Fox10 Phoenix reported.

Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu stated that he will look at land development. According to media reports, a planned home complex was shelved when its operator ran into financial difficulties. Following heavy rains that began several days earlier, a mudslide slammed down a slope into rows of buildings early Saturday.

Read Also: Hazardous Industrial Fire in Chicago Forces Emergency Evacuations as Nearly 100 Tons of Lithium Batteries Are Involved

Officials continue rescuing people in Atami, Japan

Bystanders recorded the event on smartphone video, their screams of shock evident. Witnesses reported hearing a huge boom and then watching helplessly as their homes were swept away by the muddy waves.

Per Japan Times, local authorities have been unable to confirm how many individuals have gone missing following the catastrophe in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. They first stated that 20 individuals were missing, but they are now attempting to contact more than 100 people, some of whom may have relocated prior to the incident.

As of Monday morning, the city has confirmed the safety of 34 of the 147 persons who had gone missing. Officials stated the city is reaching out to community leaders to ascertain the location of the other 113 persons.

So far, 23 people have been rescued from where they were trapped, the municipal government of Atami said. Such a project had been underway at the location where the mudslide started, the prefectural government said, adding that about 100,000 cubic meters of soil collapsed into a nearby river.

Watch Actual Footage of Japan Landslide

Breaking: At least 20 missing after landslide in Atami, Japan. pic.twitter.com/iQlrkqqNYx — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 3, 2021

Breaking video: The moment a landslide occurred in Atami, Japan, leaving 20 people missing. pic.twitter.com/Kukq6ndvlh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 3, 2021

NEW 🚨 More than 100 people unaccounted for after deadly landslide in Atami, Japan on Saturday



pic.twitter.com/q62Jkp0yaE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 4, 2021

Related Article: US, Japan Elevate Military Exercises as Japanese Official Warns of Potential Surprise Attack From Russia and China

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.