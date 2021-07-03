WiOn Thursday, the firm charged with handling Britney Spears' estate with her father Jamie filed a motion to remove itself as the singer's co-conservator, citing Britney's allegation of "irreparable harm to her interests as the reason.

On Friday morning, L.A. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved their request, ruling that Bessemer Trust's resignation would be immediately effective. Last year, the Bessemer Trust Company of California became a co-conservator of Britney's estate. Judge Penny decided in February that the firm, together with her father, would continue to be co-conservators of Britney Spears' estate.

The business claimed that Britney had "consented" to have them as her co-conservator in their request to withdraw from the pop star's estate. The document also included declarations from Jeff Glowacki, managing director of Bessemer Trust Company, who stated that he was contacted by Britney's attorney Samuel Ingham III, stating that the conservatorship was "voluntary" and that Britney consented to have Bessemer as a conservator; he also claimed that the company has played no role in making any decisions.

In November, with the singer's father Jamie Spears, Bessemer Trust was appointed as the co-conservator for Britney's estate; but on Thursday, the firm said in court documents that they have not been issued "Letters of Conservatorship" and are currently unauthorized to act. The firm added that they have made no decisions and received no assets of Britney Spears as well as taken any feed as co-conservator.

This announcement came one day after a judge rejected that the singer was being requested by a court official Samuel Ingham III, who had been obtained from USA TODAY, to remove her father as the sole conservator. However, the court documents were largely designed to approve the Bessemer Trust as the co-conservative of Britney Spears by Judge Brenda J. Penny.

Source: Britney is hopeful about her conservatorship

As co-conservative of Britney's estate, the $100 billion hedge fund had been signed in November, which her father Jamie Spears has been managing since 2008. Jamie Spears remains the only conservator on the estate of her daughter after Penny refused to grant Britney Spears' request to remove her father from his role, Daily Mail reported.

After returning from a relaxing trip in Maui, Hawaii, Spears is hopeful about her conservatorship. According to the insider, following a "marvelous time" with her lover Sam Asghari, Spears felt refreshed.

They stated that the island was "their happy place" and a popular destination to spend a vacation. The mood of the singer also appears to have been boosted by the support she obtained in a heated court decision that objects to her continuous conservatorship.

Although Britney Spears indicated that she wanted her father's conservatorship over her estate and personal life to be lifted immediately, the court will not rule until her lawyer Sam Ingham submits a formal motion to do so.

Judge Penny will examine Bessemer's request to withdraw as well as a request from Britney's father Jamie to investigate accusations made by his daughter in her statement regarding her treatment. Jamie Spears will also submit a conservatorship accounting, which will detail the estate's finances and spending.

Britney, who has been under legal conservatorship for 13 years, branded her conservatorship "abusive" at a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pop diva leveled accusations against her father and conservators, alleging that they had tight control over her finances, profession, personal life, and even reproductive decisions.

She stated that she was forced to have an IUD to prevent her from having children and that she was not allowed to marry. Britney's conservator Jodi Montgomery released a statement earlier on Wednesday, claiming that Jodi hasn't stopped her from having children and that she supports Britney in her quest to "no longer require a conservatorship of the person."

In court documents acquired by ET, Jamie also requested that his daughter's accusations be examined since they are "serious charges including forced work, forced medical treatment and therapy, inappropriate medical care, and limits on personal rights."

