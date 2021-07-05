Virginia authorities arrested a couple in connection to the death of their young child, whose body was discovered in May stored inside a freezer.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said it received a tip about potential human remains inside a Midlothian residence. Authorities issued a search warrant and police officers who inspected the house on May 4 found the body of a young boy they believed was not yet five years old when he died.

Stored Inside a Freezer

Authorities identified the young victim as Eliel Adon Weaver, known to his family as Adon. Officials have not yet determined how or when the young boy died, but they believe that his body was stored inside the freezer sometime between January 1, 2016, and December 3, 2018.

Police have charged the victim's parents, 49-year-old Kassceen Weaver and 48-year-old Dina D. Weaver, with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Authorities also charged Kassceen with domestic assault and malicious wounding of a woman who is known to him.

Officials initially took both parents into custody after the search of their residence but have since been released on bond. Authorities initially booked Kassceen without bond but appealed, granting the suspect bond, Crime Online reported.

Read Also: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks in Celebration of Independence Day, Progress on the COVID-19 Pandemic

Police revealed that they discovered another young boy was living in the residence who has since been given over to foster care. Jerry Stroud, treasurer of the neighborhood's Home Owners Association, said he saw Dina with a black eye multiple times on different occasions. Another member of the group said the Weavers told him that they were homeschooling Adon's brother, which confused him because the suspects reportedly worked outside of their home.

While investigators have confirmed that Dina was Adon's biological mother, they have not yet revealed whether or not Kassceen was the victim's biological father.

Another Brutal Crime

Late last month, authorities suspected that a Virginia man murdered his girlfriend and her two children before committing suicide by jumping to his death. They also discovered that he was illegally living in the United States and was a convicted MS-13 gang member.

Records revealed that 37-year-old Jose Iraheta Palacios, also known as "Little Crazy," pleaded guilty in 2015 to human trafficking, gang recruitment of a juvenile, and three counts of gang participation. Authorities sentenced the suspect to nine years in jail in relation to his crimes and charges.

While Palacios' sentence should have kept him behind bars until 2024, a judge suspended his charges to only seven years. The suspect served two years in state prison and was deported but found his way back to the U.S. later on, Fox News reported.

Authorities next encountered Palacios on Saturday at around 6:00 a.m. standing on top of a parking garage on Democracy Drive in Reston Town Center in Herndon, Va. He told officers that he would jump if they came closer. At the time, he confessed to killing his girlfriend Claudia Menjivar and her two children after an argument ensued over infidelity, police radio transmission revealed.

While attempting to talk to the suspect to get him off the garage for about an hour, Palacios proceeded to jump down ultimately to his demise. Afterward, police rushed over to Menjivar's apartment on Florida Avenue only to find her and her children all dead.

Related Article: Biden Administration Launches Process to Allow Deported Veterans to Return to the US, Committed to Those Unjustly Removed

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.