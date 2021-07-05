The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is alerting Americans about a Listeria outbreak related to pre-cooked chicken ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Three individuals were hospitalized and one died in Texas and Delaware after eating pre-cooked chicken at a long-term care home or hospital. The real figures might be higher since some individuals recover from Listeria without seeking medical help, and symptoms can take one to four weeks to appear.

Tyson Foods products recalled over Listeria contamination

While the CDC conducts its investigation, people should reheat the pre-cooked chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F and avoid eating any cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as deli chicken salad and salads with chicken which are sold at a salad bar, a deli counter, or the refrigerated section of a store. All of the infections connected to this Listeria outbreak occurred in hospitals or long-term care institutions.

The CDC notes, "Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness." Per The Hill, the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) received notification on June 9 of two persons suffering from listeriosis, an infection caused by Listeria that spreads beyond the stomach to other areas of the body.

There was evidence linking Listeria monocytogenes to pre-cooked chicken manufactured by Tyson Foods, according to the service. Between April 6 and June 5, an epidemiological study discovered three listeriosis infections; one of which resulted in death. Pregnant women, infants, senior citizens aged 65 and older, and those with weaker immune systems are all at risk for Listeria infection.

If you're making any cold meals using precooked chicken during the holiday weekend, the CDC suggests reheating it first. Frozen, completely cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, are being recalled. The recalled items are listed here, and you can also see the labels here.

CDC's Listeria outbreak announcement: What to know?

The following information was provided by the CDC concerning the chicken items that may have been affected by the Listeria outbreak, as per KFOR:

Hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense installations are among the merchants and organizations that have received deliveries across the country.

Tyson, Casey's General Store, Marco's Pizza, Jet's Pizza, and Little Caesars were among the various brands sold.

On the product bag or within the USDA mark of inspection, the recalled items have the establishment number "EST. P-7089."

The USDA-FSIS website has a comprehensive list of recalled products' external icons, including product and date codes.

Frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, chopped chicken, chicken wing pieces, and fully cooked pizza with chicken are among the products available.

The CDC aims to protect residents and avoid the recalled products. It also asks the public to do the following:

1. Any recalled items should not be consumed. Return them where you got them or throw them away. Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled items according to the CDC's provided steps.

2. Listeria is a bacteria that may live in the refrigerator and spread to other foods and surfaces. If you have any of the following symptoms after consuming recalled items, contact your physician straight away.

When Listeria bacteria move beyond the stomach to other areas of the body, it can cause severe sickness or invasive listeriosis. Fever, fatigue, and muscular pains are the most common symptoms among pregnant women. Listeria, on the other hand, can lead to miscarriage or premature delivery. In infants, it can potentially cause serious sickness or death.

In addition to fever and muscular pains, non-pregnant people may have headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Listeria can also cause diarrhea and fever, which are key indicators of food poisoning. The majority of people who encounter these symptoms recover without treatment.

