Americans everywhere are talking about the possibility of a fourth stimulus check as more and more residents are arguing that the government needs to provide more financial assistance to citizens.

However, despite politicians in charge of the stimulus payments suggesting there would not be a fourth payment package, many are still hopeful that they could change their minds. These demands for a fourth payment scheme come amid the distribution of the stimulus checks.

Fourth Stimulus Check Petition

With that said, an online petition on Change.org is calling for politicians to pass a recurring $2,000 monthly stimulus payment scheme to support citizens. Since it was created, the petition has already gained more than 2.45 million signatures and is on track to reach three million signatures soon.

In an argument, the petition said that it took Congress nine months to approve the second stimulus payments and only a few moments to spend it all. It said that to make the financial support effective, lawmakers should make the payments recurring if certain conditions were met.

In just one week, about 50,000 more people have expressed their support for the petition with their signatures, showing the high demand that another round of payments has. The petition called on Congress to provide $2,000 to eligible adults and $1,000 to children. It also argued that they should make the payments recurring as long as the pandemic continued, BGR reported.

The petition was created last year by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin. Despite the massive changes in the structure of stimulus payments since then, she continued to demand the recurring payments to be given out.

Bonin noted that the most common reason that people have for supporting her petition is the uncertain feeling amid the health crisis. The pandemic is still raging and threatening the lives of many Americans, forcing people to live their lives in fear.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a recent uptick in cases as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to spread across the United States. Fully-vaccinated Americans are being encouraged to don their face masks months after the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was safe to go out in public without wearing covers.

Effects of the Pandemic on People

Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, argued people around the world feared the virus despite being given two shots of the vaccine. The medical expert said that the injections themselves do not prevent the virus from spreading, which forced her to recommend face masks and social distancing even to inoculated residents, Newsweek reported.

After Bonin's family lost all of their income from the restaurant last year, she joined the many residents who were unable to claim unemployment benefits since she owned a business and was self-employed.

Her petition noted that the United States was reeling from the effects of the pandemic and that the economic recovery has not yet reached the many suffering residents. Bonin noted all the reasons that a fourth stimulus check needs to happen can be seen in struggling citizens within the past year, 13WHAM reported.



