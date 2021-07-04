Former President Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller says that Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) judgment on Arizona electoral reform is important for the nation. He added that if Donald Trump says something about election reform it’s different.

He made those statements last Friday after the SCOTUS ruled in favor of Arizona's newly passed voting regulations. This is bitterly opposed by Democrats who says that voter reform is voter oppression. They are not happy since stricter laws will affect their voter base.

One of the reasons why the Supreme Court took the Arizona GOP's side is they presented a good case why their electoral reform bill is needed. While DEMS took pains to block it but ultimately failed.



Voter laws are basic

According to Newsmax, Miller explained that all the arguments are basic as opposed to the definition used by Democrats. There should be voter ID, with the record documenting who have handled absentee ballots, they are central to making sure the next elections will be done corrected.

He added the constitution is clear about that, and no one needs to be Alan Dershowitz. In article two, it says that the states and state legislatures should control what voting procedures will work best not the federal government, Miller said in an interview with Newsmax's John Bachman on Newsmax TV.

He stressed that the Supreme Court did not make a mistake, despite what the DEMS say. The Scotus judgment on Arizona electoral reform should be upheld no question.

Read also: Maricopa County Judge Allows 2020 Election Audit Despite Democrat Attempts to Block it

Trump is coming; watch out!

In the meantime, a new development with the Trump team started a new social media app, GETTR. Miller informed that ex-president Trump has not joined the app, even if he has a slot reserved.

The former Trump adviser; who is the lead on the new platform, mentioned that a slot is waiting for the ex-president to address his followers. He added that having worked for him in two campaigns and after his term, he will let the most acknowledged commander in chief say what he wants.

Time to GETTr back at DEMS

Conservatives have been muffled by big tech too long, apps like Twitter or Facebook have banned accounts that are against the Democrats. GETTr will give a voice muffled by big tech, this app will be a venue to say what they want.

The ex-president scheduled a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night, talking about issues affecting everyone in the country. One topic would concern the Arizona elections decision, critical race theory (CRT), and the Democratic witch hunt against the Trump Organization and CFO Alan Weisselberg by New York.

Miller remarked the reprehensibility of Democrats is appalling when they have gone after President Trump that cost millions of tax dollars. At the same time, NYC is becoming extremely affected by crime and that they did not do anything to prevent it from getting worse.

Next, they go after a 73-year-old Alan Weisselberg without legitimate reasons. The ex-adviser said it's a bit shocking that they filed something against the Trump Organization CFO and alleged him of wrongdoing. But they need to show something other than allegations.

Jason Miller lauds the Scotus judgement on Arizona electoral reform as a move in the right direction, despite Democrat attempt to reverse the decision in favor of election irregularities.

Related article: Democrats Attempting To Stop Vote Audit Find Way for Judge Coury to Recuse



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.