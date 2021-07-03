Based on some reports, the new sub does not have a nuclear reactor. Instead, it has lithium-ion batteries for power that makes it quiet underwater.

The pictures were circulated on social media by the propaganda machine of the CCP. Whenever a new weapon system is heard of, the Pentagon and western intelligence makes it a point to examine the information.

New features intrigue western observers

One of the most interesting characteristics is the sail or conning tower that is very different from other Chinese subs. The new shape is designed to make it less seen by enemy radar when on the surface, reported Popular Mechanics.

According to the naval analyst H.I. Sutton who is credited with using open sources to come across the sub via satellite photography cited Naval News.

So far the type 39 sub-variant was located in Shanghai, on the Huangpu rivers. The sub is said to be built in Wuhan where many shipyards are busy building ships and subs. They are placed in barges to go down to the Yangtze River, then released in the Pacific Ocean.

The conning tower or sail is where the periscope, snorkel, and sensors are all placed in the superstructure. Its contours near the top are angled and with facets to confuse radar. This new Chinese submarine features an unusual sail that might be seen in future submarines in the PLAN.

What's the reason for all the angles?

One idea about the weird sail is to change how radar sees it when running above the water. Most diesel-electric suns need air to work, staying at snorkel depth all times. Nuke subs can stay longer underwater at deeper depths, able to submerge for a long time.

In the long run, non-nuclear subs will be more exposed, compared to nuclear subs on breaking the surface to resupply or go less than surface depth to kill enemy ships, noted the Daily Advent.

The U.S. Navy's P-8 Poseidon which is an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) specialist used long-range radar to catch subs sneaking on the ocean's surface with the periscope very exposed. When the sub is seen, next are ASW assets called in to hunt a sub.

Submarines are getting stealthier and are dangerous threats to surface combatants or ships, with improved technology.

The Chinese with the new sail on the Type 39/D can run at periscope depth without submerging too long and stay hidden longer. Sailing this way will save fuel and do longer patrols. It is a feature that is used on the A-26 Swedish sub being built in Sweden. However, it is not confirmed if the sail was copied from the Swedish boat.

One more feature to watch for is the air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, which gives a submersible about 14-days underwater. Although it is horribly slow, Type 39 might have more batteries to extend stay at depth.

This means it will be quieter. Using Li-Ion batteries are a cheaper alternative for power.

