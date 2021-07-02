North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was seen as seemingly thinner than previous days, sparking discussions and rumors that the controversial politician's health is deteriorating.

Professor James Hoare, on the other hand, shared opposing opinions, saying the thin Kim resembled his father Kim Jong-Il in his latter years. He claims the leader could have potentially been dieting and not suffering from an illness or health problem.

Many photographs of Kim have surfaced and sparked controversy among the country's residents and created worries regarding his future. A public member even expressed his distress over the leader's "emaciated" appearance.

Kim Jong-Un's Medical Condition

Hoare is a research associate with the Japan and Korea Section at London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). He said that it was difficult to determine the exact cause of Kim's sudden thin appearance.

The researcher said that the reaction of the nation's citizens to the sudden weight loss of their leader showed their tremendous love and loyalty to Kim. Hoare added that diagnosing the North Korean leader from afar was extremely unlikely to produce accurate results, Express reported.

North Korea's state-run media over the weekend released its own take on Kim's apparent weight loss. The incident created confusion among experts as the country's new reports were highly censored and scripted to weed out potential controversies.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute in South Korea, said Kim's weight loss would have been obvious during the televised episode. The state-run media was showing the people that the leader, despite the fact that he was much thinner than he was before, was in a good state of health in order to prevent rumors from spreading.

The country also spread the propaganda that Kim struggled in dealing with various issues, including the nation's food shortage, weather disasters, and the looming coronavirus pandemic, Cheong said. During the recording, Kim was seen wearing an ill-fitted baggy white shirt, which highlighted his weight loss even more, the New York Times reported.

Previous Cases of Health Issues

Kim's recent health issue rumors are the latest in a series of controversies regarding his health and capability to lead the country. In 2014, the North Korean leader was not seen in public for 40 days, raising speculation he was either severely ill or was dead. However, he reemerged afterward with a walking stick, leading citizens to believe he just recently recovered from an ankle operation.

Additionally, Kim has had several instances where he would go missing for extended periods, which the South Korean government has linked to possible medical purposes. It can be recalled that in 2020 the North Korean leader appeared with wrist marks that many believed came from a medical procedure.

Many believe that Kim is a heavy smoker when not in front of the camera or seen by members of the public. Over the years, the leader has been gaining weight, leading some to believe he may be suffering from medical conditions such as diabetes and gout. However, no one has been able to confirm Kim's health conditions due to the state media's secrecy, BBC reported.



