The offices of the New York Attorney General and Manhattan District Attorney have received indictments against the Trump Organization and finance head Allen Weisselberg. According to a representative for former President Donald Trump, the arraignments against them, handed by a New York grand jury, are slated to be unsealed in court on Thursday in Manhattan.

The former president's company and his longtime finance chief are slated to be charged with tax-related crimes rooting from a New York probing into Trump's business dealings, according to individuals familiar with the matter. The indictments against the company and its chief financial officer appear to involve non-monetary benefits the company provided to top executives. These potentially include use of cars, apartments, and school tuition.

Trump's Business Dealings

The arraignments came to light after a two-year probing in New York into the former president's business negotiations, spearheaded by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat who leaves office at the end of the year..

Other news outlets, including the Washington Post and New York Times, also reported on the development. They cited people familiar with the matter, reported Hindustan Times.

The long-awaited case is being carried out by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a probable initial round of charges associated with the alleged failure to pay taxes on fringe benefits. The probings will remain open following. Future civil and criminal action is possible, reported ABC 7.

Weisselberg's lawyer and the distric attorney's office declined comment.

The charges are part of a long-running inquiry led by the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney into the operations of the Trump family real estate business, reported USA Today.

Weisselberg will surrender on Thursday in front of a state judge.

Trump is not expected to be charged the current week. However, his company may possibly face legal issues and fines. Prosecutors are looking for Weisselberg, asking him to testify against the former president in exchange for diminishing his own risk.

The charges against the organization and longtime CFO are a blow to the former president. He has fended off multiple civil and criminal investigations during and after his presidency. Not implicating the former president himself, according to his attorney, falls short of expectations regarding the high-profile probe that involved a bout over his tax returns decided by the United States Supreme Court in the favor of prosecutors.

The number of charges in the indictments was not made immediately clear. Though Trump faced multiple state and federal prosecutorial inquiries during his administration, the DA's indictment would be the first to arraign his namesake company with criminal conduct.

NBC earlier reported the charges focus on allegations of Trump Organization executives, receiving benefits without reporting them properly on their tax returns.

The probing of the Trump Organization was initially focused on how the New York company accounted for a hush-money payment Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen paid to porn star Stormy Daniels briefly prior to the 2016 presidential election.

