Former President Donald Trump granted journalist Michael Wolff an exclusive interview, where he continued to promote vague claims about his 2020 electoral defeat against Joe Biden and attacked several of his Washington "swamp" rivals.

Trump laments his decision to give up his affluent lifestyle for politics, which he characterizes as "a life dealing with fine people but also absolute scum and treachery and fake witch-hunts," in an exclusive excerpt from Michael Wolff's forthcoming new book Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, published by The New York Times.

Book tells how Donald Trump was blinded with election fraud conspiracy

Landslide is the third book in Wolff's Trump trilogy, following the bestselling Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House and Siege: Trump Under Fire. The first, which exposed rampant failure within the West Wing and sparked a heated rift between the president and his then-chief strategist Steve Bannon, caused a stir when it was released.

Before the interview, the journalist claims that the former president's adviser Jason Miller, who has since left his position, advised him not to mention either the January 6 Capitol riot or the late pedophile billionaire and one-time Trump buddy Jeffrey Epstein.

Instead, Trump, who appears isolated and enraged, spends little time spouting off a meandering litany of his pet complaints and favorite conspiracy theories about his defeat, which he denounces as "a corrupt, rigged election," according to Wolff.

Images of individuals inside the Capitol building were widely shared as the events of January 6 unfolded, showing fans wearing MAGA gear and American flags, others wearing QAnon shirts and banners, and one man sporting a horned headdress. On the day when Congress was scheduled to gather to officially recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, Trump supporters were inside the Senate chambers and in the offices of members of Congress.

According to the book, members of Trump's staff eventually began composing tweets in Trump's voice that they felt would address the growing instability at the Capitol. Aides allegedly provided Trump with two alternatives, one of which blamed the violence on "crazed leftists" and the other on the media, The Sun reported.

Trump allegedly got confused during the Capitol riot

Meanwhile, the upcoming book in the final days of Donald Trump reveals that Rudy Giuliani was fueling the then-president's false belief that Mike Pence could overturn the election results and was heavily drinking. Giuliani was one of the people within Trump's inner circle to standstill by his side when the former president started waging the 2020 election fraud allegations, Wolff explained.

As he presided over the joint session on January 6, Giuliani perpetuated accusations that Pence, as vice president, might somehow prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes for Biden. Wolff gives a detailed description of the events in the hours and days following the attack.

It also reveals that in the hours following the attack on the US Capitol by hundreds of protestors Trump turned on his followers. According to an excerpt published Monday, when the scope of the violence became evident, aides pushed the president to release a Twitter message encouraging people to return home, as per Daily Mail.

As the violence got out of control, Trump grew puzzled and uncertain of himself, according to journalist Michael Wolff's new tell-all book. Excerpts from the book show how Trump went from ignoring the rioters to defending them as his ardent supporters to dismissing them as "not our people" and eventually became uncertain of what to do about them.

According to the new book, Donald Trump was at a loss of words on the day of the 6 January Capitol attack, which was unusual for him. At approximately 7 p.m., long after a mob of his supporters had breached the Capitol, the former president allegedly told an aide, "I don't know what to do here," The Independent via MSN reported.

