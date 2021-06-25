Insecurity is defined as a sense of inadequacy or a feeling of not being good enough. t causes anxiety over your objectives, relationships, and capacity to deal with specific circumstances.

Cause of Insecurity

Working in different industries gives us more chances to meet different people who have different behaviors and attitudes. The most prevalent attitude that can cause conflict within the group is "insecurity."

Whether we like it or not, there will be people around us who will not be happy with our achievements in life. They will continue to talk about you even if you are no longer connected with your previous working environment.

One of the reasons why people get insecure is because of their lack of sense of fulfillment, according to a published article in WebMD. They find it hard to accept the fact that the person they dislike has achieved something they did not expect.

Signs of Insecurity

In a published article in Reader's Digest, here are some signs that a person is insecure:

1. Acting perfect in every way

According to neuropsychologist Rhonda Q. Freeman, Ph.D., Insecurity may manifest in a variety of ways, depending on the underlying reason and the person's personality type. People with narcissistic personality disorder, for example, are insecure persons who portray a "false self."

This is not to say that everyone who brags a little is a narcissist, but it does imply that your desire to show off may be masking insecurity.

2. Always showing disagreement

Someone who is insecure may continuously attempt to demonstrate their intelligence by pointing out faults in other people's views. If someone claims the sky is blue, the insecure person will not only argue it is green but will also provide scientific evidence to show they are correct and everyone else is wrong.

3. Showing people that you are superior

Someone who is arrogant or appears superior to everyone else in the room may be insecure. Deep down within, that person is possibly terrified that someone will find out. Arrogant conduct, according to PsychMechanics, is a cover intended to preserve the ego and emotions of self-worth. In other words, if you are insecure, you may be trying all you can to conceal it from the rest of the world.

4. Loves to criticize others

After all, to effectively navigate life, people must be able to distinguish and evaluate other people, their issues, and circumstances in life to make sound choices. For example, failing to think critically about the person you are going to marry is a sure way to wind up in an unhappy marriage. In fact, some are already married but are not still happy because they still live in their previous relationship, according to NickWigNall.

5. Always comments on social media

One of the most prevalent characters of an insecure person is his or her ability to always comment in a social media post of their friends. Though the ideas and comments do not matter, it is a method to gain attention.

Insecure people are those who are not really happy in their lives. Furthermore, they are not happy with what their peers achieved.

