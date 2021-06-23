People have searched for the fountain of youth, but aging is an intricate process that is absolutely inescapable no matter how long we live.

Even long-lived humans will go grey

Over decades and even centuries, people have tried to expand the average life expectancy. There have been scientific studies, offering ways to rejuvenate aging cells and indicating a longer lifespan. These findings made people consider that immortality could be possible, per Sciencealert.

According to Fernando Colchero, an Associate Professor at the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Southern Denmark, "Human death is inevitable. No matter how many vitamins we take, how healthy our environment is, or how much we exercise, we will eventually age and die."

Study shows telltale clues

Colchero, along with 39 colleagues, is conducting a study that aging is fixed in any species. Even if humans can increase survival that will mean more years on the average life span, cited Nature.

One example is how long people have to live. Data shows that an average of three months was added to the initial lifespan from the 1850s.

But this does not mean it is the answer to slowing how we age biologically, or if we can exceed what nature has determined for human life expectancy. More than one scientist says that aging is part of the process of living.

Read also: Man Gains Partial Eye Sight After 40-Years of Blindness, Can He Fully See After Treatment?

One suggestion is called the "invariant rate of aging hypothesis." which says species have aging already determined from the start. In short, having more years is not a sign of slowed aging. Instead, the more years given to live is just reducing the death of younger individuals in periods.

Demography expert from the Oxford University, José Manuel Aburto, says that in comparison to now those living in the 1900s or below, those living now live longer. The factors that cause this, according to him, are medical, social, and environmental so that fewer younger individuals end up dying. But that everyone will get old and die is something that could not change.

A relationship was drawn with the average age when one dies, and the lifespan equality that counted how many would pass away at certain ages. Based on the data, the mortality rate is constant and life span expectancy and equality are pushed by the variations in age.

It translates to better lifespan equality rather than living to old age, which the study says is not enough to say longer life expectancy will be the result.

Susan Roberts from Duke University says populations get older when most of the people survive until later years. She said it was normal for early life to hazardous, unlike now where early death is preventable.

One impact of improved living is better medicine and food that improves our chances at better health and living longer. But, some of the findings might lead to something else, which is significant. More than one scientist says that aging is part of living but future studies might surpass the limitations in cells, and be like immortals.

Related article: Fountain of Youth: Bacteria and Butyratem Hormone Can Help Prevent Aging

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.