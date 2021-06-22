The US Navy tests and detonated a 40,000lb bomb to test its new USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. According to the Navy, it used that many explosives in the Atlantic as a real-world test for its most modern ship. The aircraft carrier CVN 78 finished its first trial and has passed the test.

Testing ends in deafening miles of ocean

The CVN 78 must be able to survive such monstrous tests to see if can fight in real combat conditions, reported the Sun UK. Instruments measured the seismic shake that struck the coast of Ponce Inlet, located South of Daytona Beach exactly 100 miles away from the test blast.

Detonating a 40-ton cache of explosives under the Atlantic Ocean can cause shockwaves moving in all directions that might have serious consequences.

Worries about the sonar effects on sea mammals and other aquatic creatures

Twitter was abuzz over the effect on whales and dolphins, and other sea animals that could have died or hurt by the sound and shock waves when the US Navy tests and detonated a 40,000 lb bomb. Shock waves are known to spread from the site of the main explosion.

Read also: Light Carrier Studies Show Advantages They Have for the US Navy

According to USNI, the CVN 78 has been wired with sensors to check how the superstructure stays intact in such a strong blast. It was the first time the US has designed their new supercarrier with cutting computer-designed assistance.

The goals of the test are to check how the ship can survive the worst condition that it could encounter. Overall, the shock testing will see how far the ship can go in real battles.

Its commanding officer, Capt. Paul Lanzilotta of the USS Gerald Ford, said in March, the crew has been waiting for the test to see how the ship fares. This test showed how the crew would actually perform under hazardous conditions, not just simple drills.

He added it took much preparation to ready the 5,000 spaces in the hull, and to get all their gear ready. Saying the crew is prepared and knows what can happen in the next test.

More than readiness is needed to survive

One of the goals is to see how the crew will deal with damage control in a simulated environment to master how to do it. Shocking it with a huge blast is the best way to test the crew's mettle in extreme conditions.

US Navy tested the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford for the impact of a blast magnitude of 3.9 https://t.co/ZffzJTMtJc — Treadstone 71 (@Treadstone71LLC) June 19, 2021

The Navy needed to see the actual performance of crew and ship (USS Ford), which was part of a Congress bill by the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz). He authored the legislation to make sure that all US ships would be proven sea-worthy before it sees service.

McCain's legislation stresses that ships' performance is vital in actual combat conditions that have been done to several ships, and their crew.

The US Navy tests and detonated a 40,000lb bomb and passed the test but some sectors think causing an oceanic shockwave which can jeopardize aquatic life, should be examined more.

Related article: Light Aircraft Carriers: Small but Powerful Substitutes for Large Aircraft Carriers

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.