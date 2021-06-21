The IRS is obliged to provide Child Tax Credit advance payments to eligible families in the second half of 2021 through use of the new portal.

A New Portal To Get $3,600 Child Tax Credit

In a recently published article in CNET, the 2021 increase of the child tax credit will provide significant financial relief to millions of families this summer. The IRS has created an online service that allows low-income parents who are not usually obliged to submit an income tax return to enroll.

The new nonfilers site has certain restrictions, but it guarantees that those families may receive an advance payment of up to $300 per child next month. The total amount that qualified families may receive could be up to $3,600 each year.

New tools include a recent IRS letter informing 36 million households that they may be eligible for a payout. The Child Tax Credit Update Portal is another tool that will be readily available in less than 10 days and will enable taxpayers to notify the IRS of the changes in their information such as marital status, income, and the number of children, as per The Washington Post.

Online Tools To Correct Your Information for Child Tax Credit

This 2021, the child tax credit is larger and better than ever, which could make life a bit easier for families that have taken a financial blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Kiplinger.

Meanwhile, If you are not obliged to file a tax return, you may now access a nonfilers portal. It allows you to give the IRS basic information about yourself and your dependents. This is to ensure that you qualify for the advance payments.

Furthermore, the tool Child Tax Credit Update Portal by the IRS will be accessible before July 1 and will allow you to opt out of the advance monthly installments to receive a single payment for the entire amount of the credit in 2022. According to the IRS, this site will eventually enable you to monitor the progress of your payments and update the IRS with your current information.

Here's How To Use the New 'Non-filer Sign-up Tool'

The child tax credit "Non-filer Sign-up Tool," which is now available, allows individuals who are not obliged to file a tax return to provide the IRS with basic information about their children. Low-income families that earn too little to file a 2020 tax return but need to inform the IRS of eligible children born before 2021 may utilize this service.

You will be able to use the non-filer tool to electronically file a basic tax form with the IRS. Just provide enough information for the agency to assess your family's eligibility for advance child tax credit payments.

If you are obliged to submit a tax return but have not yet done so, you should not utilize this program. Also, do not use this tool if you have already filed your 2020 tax return or if you have claimed all of your dependents on your 2019 return.

It is important to note that families must have a main residence in the United States for more than half of the year to utilize the tool. Parents should have their personal information on hand, including email address, Social Security numbers for dependents, and a bank account routing number, during the registration.

