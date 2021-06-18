An ancient Turkish carvings on a 3,200-year-old stone was recently discovered that contains the Ancient Hittite calendar and cosmic map that was found by the French historian and archaeologist Charles Texier in 1834.

The ancient relic was discovered in the Yazılıkaya rock sanctuary located in central Turkey, which is about 100 miles from the capital city of Ankara.

This discovery revealed more than 90 figures, gods, animals, monsters, which were first seen etched in limestone bedrock that was two chambers dated to the 13th century BC. A temple is erected in front of the two chambers, reported The Daily Mail.

Considered a UNESCO cultural heritage site, this sanctuary was an important place for Hittites. Experts have taken at least 200 years to find out what the numbers mean.

A group of scientists has described the etchings as the images of the cosmos, which includes the earth, heavens, and underworld. This shows the creation of the world based on the Hittite myth, starting from chaos to disorder.

Located a few miles from the northeast of the Hittite capital of Hattusa, a complex called "Yazılıkaya," or "inscribed rock" that contains relic carving from prehistory on a large limestone outcrop.

One of the old structures are two limestone chambers that have no roof. Inside are many carvings of figures which are compared to be the Sistine Chapel of Hittite religious art.

Most important is the northern wall with the images of Hebat, the sun-goddess, with the storm-god Teshub, who are the top god of the Hittite religion.

Looking at the east and west wall of the chamber, more inscriptions of lesser gods who parade to Hebat and Teshub as if worshipping them. These ancient Turkish Stone Carvings on 3,200- year-old stone is one of great significance for archeologists.

It was seen by Europeans in 1834, and later in 2011, the German archaeologist Jürgen Seeher stated that its function is about the worship of gods in the ancient Hittite world.

One study suggested in the Journal of Skyscape Archaeology says that it is where the symbolic imagining of the Hittite's notion of the cosmos.

The Hittite Cosmos

Important images show how the universe was seen wherein the underworld is below, the earth at the center, and overhead is the sky where the most important gods live.

A statement from the lead of the study, Eberhard Zanger said that the carving gives a notion of renewal and rebirth, with the day and night, moon phases, and the seasons were part of the Hittite calendar, cited the Daily Advent. He added that more than 90 figures of the carvings are related to the calendar.

Zanger and Rita Gautschy from the University of Basel archaeologist were working to check how the layout and composition of figures relate to each other especially how the reference stages of the moon and 90 plus figures corresponding to a solar year.

According to Zanger, who stated that Yazılıkaya is very curious, there is more to it than a mere calendar or depiction of the cosmos which is a mystery.

One hypothesis by the two scientists says that Hittites formulated the 19 gods that are related to the Metonic cycle. This will add one month extra to a 19-year cycle of this ancient calendar, which would be equal to a solar year.

The ancient Turkish Stone Carvings on 3,200- year-old stone were perceived to exist 700 years later, but they existed earlier than expected as noted in the study.

