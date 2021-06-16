The drug in question is called CpG oligodeoxynucleotides (CpG ODN) which is a sign for immune cells to absorb most abnormal proteins, causing the amyloid-beta plaques and tau tangles to be consumed if any is detected.

Plaque on the brain tissue

One of the reasons why this most common type of dementia spreads in the UK is that abnormally shaped cells have the ability to increase and consume neurons or brain cells, until a sufferer is incognizant, reported the Daily Mail.

Most lab studies have shown that older monkeys receiving CpG ODN treatment exhibited close to 59% less amyloid-beta plaque deposits in their brains compared to untreated animals.

Tau, which can harm adjacent brain tissues whenever disease-related modifications to its chemical composition led it to latch on other cells, was also shown to be less in the brains of mice treated.

This new study has been led by scientists at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, studying Alzheimer's disease.

According to Akash Patel, an assistant research scientist in the Center for Cognitive Neurology at NYU Langone Health, cited by Bawaba, "Our results indicate that manipulating the immune system to prevent neurodegeneration is now a feasible alternative."

The National Health Service states that Alzheimer's disease is believed to be caused by abnormal proteins that develop around brain cells.

The immune system, which is made up of cells and proteins that protect the body from bacteria and viruses, has been identified in a growing body of knowledge. These new drugs for possible Alzheimer's cure will benefit many.

It is divided into two categories, namely innate and adaptive. An adaptive immune system works after the innate immune system is started up. This is a normal response to a viral attack as the first defensive line in our biochemistry.

Researchers state that a subset of immune cells in the innate immune system will be absorbing and taking away the toxins and debris from the cells in body tissues.

However, studies have shown that certain "immune custodians" become lethargic and fail to remove toxins that trigger neurodegenerative processes.

These CpG ODN drugs are considered part of a kind of innate immune regulators that rejuvenate all the worn-out immune custodians, caused by advanced age.

The study

Part of the study is 15 female squirrel monkeys between 17 and 19 years old used by researchers.

Squirrel monkeys generate a kind of neurodegeneration that is comparable to Alzheimer's disease in humans as they age, making them ideal for investigating the affliction.

Study author Henrieta Scholtzova at NYU Langone stated, "The parallels in aging between animals investigated and humans give hope that this treatment will work in human patients as well," per olhardigital.

For two years, eight of the monkeys received a single dose of the medication once a month, while others were given a saline solution.

They watched the two groups' behaviors. They analyzed plaque formations, tau protein levels, and inflamed signs in neural tissue; blood was also collected.

By reducing the destructive amyloid-beta plaque and keeping the alzhiemer pathogens, the researchers said the patients may suffer less dementia.

Progress to acquire new drugs for possible Alzheimer's cure will be a boon and will surely be beneficial to people suffering from mental decline to recuperate faster.

