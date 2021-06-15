Ziona Chana, the patriarch of a polygamist sect, said he was ready to wed more women before he died. During his life, he and his family became a tourist draw for visitors from all over the world.

The more, the merrier

Chana is a resident of northeast India and was known for having many wives and children, as reported by the Independent. Also called Pu Zionnghaka, he headed a religious sect called 'Mizoram Mormons', after the home state the family resided. The religious group that Chana headed is a lesser Christian sect. They practiced polygamy, known as Chana Pawl. The sect was started by Chana's grandfather, known as 'Khuangtuaha', way back in 1942.

According to Mizoram's chief minister, Zoramthanga, the resident of Baktawng Tlangnuam hamlet died because of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Deepest condolences to bereaved family of Pu Zion-a, believed to be head of world's largest family. His self-reliant and hardworking community at Baktawng Tlangnuam Village are major tourist attraction for Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/aRtq1vUHYz — Mizoram Governor (@MizoramGovernor) June 14, 2021

Minister Zoramthanga tweeted his respects to the passing of the leader of the sect, "Mr. Zion-a (76), who is believed to be the patriarch of the world's largest family, with 38 women and 89 children, has been put to rest in #Mizoram."

The man with the world's biggest family passed away in a private hospital located in the Aizawl, the state capital. The time of death was at 3 p.m. last Monday, said his closest relatives.

According to Dr. Lalrintluanga Zahau, director of the Trinity Hospital in Aizawl, in a statement to Tribune India," Zion-a was diabetic and had high blood pressure. For nearly three days, he was getting treatment at his residence in Baktawng village. Despite treatment, his condition got worse and had to be hospitalized. Doctors remarked the patriarch did not make it and was declared dead on arrival (DOA).

Other details

Several accounts state that the sect leader was born in 1945 and wedded his initial wife, Zathiangi, while he was only 17 years old. At around 2004, he wedded the 38th and final wife.

Chana's family lives in a four-story structure named 'Chhuan Thar Run" or "New Generation Home' which is 70-km from the Capital, based on information from local media. It has become an attraction, drawing visitors who are curious to see the unusual family.

Sons of Chana would live in the family residence with their wives, as Indian tradition dictates. Daughters would live with their new families after getting wed. His family was showcased in an advertisement for a prominent dishwashing product in 2014, mentioned local media. An experience of shooting with the family in Mizoram was described as "extraordinary" by the actress Sakshi Tanwar, the brand ambassador for the dishwashing product at the time

.It was reported in the Times of India in 2013 that Ziona Chana commemorated his 68th birthday with an extravagant series of communal feasts that also included religious music and dances as well as parades. The man with the world's biggest family who passes away will be part of a special tradition, as the Chana Pawl sect includes more than just the Chana family, including an estimated 2,000 followers dispersed throughout Mizoram. Every year on June 12th, they commemorate their founding day, often referred to as the "Bawkte Kut" or "Hut Festival."

