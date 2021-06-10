Firefighters in Lawrence are combating a large blaze that engulfed houses on Thursday night. Crews were dispatched to the site on Shawsheen Court, where they discovered a row house complex and its next-door neighbors completely wrapped in dense, black smoke.

Per News7 Boston, the Massachusetts Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services unit is responding from Lynn to give food, drinks, and care.

The situation on the ground

The row houses' central part has entirely collapsed. The smoke could be seen for miles. No injuries have been reported, nor has it been determined what caused the fire. According to fire officials, who describe heavy fire conditions, the 3-alarm fire broke out inside a condominium complex on Shawsheen Court, with significant fire conditions throughout the structure. Around 8 pm, the fire started.

Heavy flames ripped through numerous apartments in the complex, according to a video from the scene. To combat the powerful flames from the air, many first responders used ladder trucks.

When first responders received the first calls reporting the fire, they were informed that it involved many apartments. Several adjacent towns' fire departments were dispatched to assist in the fight against the flames. From Interstate 495, the smoke and flames could be seen. There was no more information available at the time.

House fire happened nearby on Wednesday

After Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical responded to a reported home fire in central Lawrence on Wednesday, a 27-year-old woman was charged with criminal arson. According to court documents, Lisa E. Rivadeneira, of Lawrence, was formally charged in Douglas County District Court on Thursday. She was taken into custody on accusations of aggravated arson, LJWorld reported.

The fire department responded to a structure fire at 926 W. 20th Terrace at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, as per the news release. In the Douglas County booking log, the address is indicated as Rivadeneira's residence.

The release says smoke was coming from the house when firefighters found that a massive fire burnt dozen of homes in Massachusetts a month ago

Last month, a gas leak caused a massive fire in the middle of a Massachusetts street, forcing the evacuation of a dozen homes. Around 9:24 a.m. ET, the Marshfield Police Department reported a gas leak near Plain Street and shut down the street, where huge flames soared 30 to 40 feet into the sky.

Although there were no casualties recorded by the authorities, homeowners were forced to leave as firemen battled the blaze. No utility employees were working in the area when the fire started, Marshfield fire Chief Jeffrey Simpson told WCVB. But firefighters discovered a broken power line, which they believe ignited the leaking gas from a 6-inch underground main.

According to Simpson, firefighters kept the flame running to keep the gas from gathering in the region and triggering a larger explosion. Crews were able to isolate the gas line and shut it off at 7:02 p.m., and the fire was put out. Marshfield police noted that three dozen residences were left without gas. Residents were able to return home an hour later, said the police.

