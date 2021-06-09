Wearing a face mask for prolonged durations of time is resulting in many people having severe outbreaks of skin conditions including acne and eczema. Health experts navigated through instances of the most common causes of facial conditions directly caused by donning face masks and other protective wear.

"Maskne" is used to describe numerous facial dermatoses. People usually undergo expensive but potentially ineffective treatments for such conditions.

How to Manage Mask-Caused Facial Ailments

Maskne develops from a large buildup of dirt, sebum, dead skin cells, and bacteria that sit on your face and clog your pores. The humidity that your breath makes is trapped by the face mask, resulting in bacteria growth and aggravating maskne, reported Baltimore.

Nurses have complained of the unsightly irritation that transpires with wearing N95 masks at work. However, even cloth or fabric masks could result in the dreaded maskne, reported New York Post.

Maintaining essential mask hygiene and adding critical steps to alleviating and treating maskne is vital. Here are a few tips from health experts:

1. Wash and replace your face mask daily.

Throw out your disposable mask following every use. If you are opting for reusable masks, you would want to wash them thoroughly after each use. Between usage, store your cleaned mask in a sealed and clean plastic bag and container, indicated Caryl Baker Visage.

2. Cleanse your face twice daily.

Cleanse your face twice every day. This will make help you diminish the susceptibility of getting maskne. Cleansing will also reduce maskne if you already have it.Using a cleanser during your morning and evening skincare routine helps to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells.

Dermatologists recommend limiting washing of the face to twice a day and after sweating. Use a mild, fragrance-free facial cleanser to wash your face and avoid using hot water. Instead of rubbing the skin, you could pat the skin dry gently through a clean towel.

3. Stay away from drying products.

In the aspect of protecting your skin from irritations, supporting the skin barrier is important. It means drying products could make your skin more susceptible to bacteria, so it is time to take a break from such products.

4. Use gentle exfoliation

Use a gentle exfoliant to clear away the smaller particles that stick to your face and clog your pores. Use exfoliators with ingredients that help fight acne including benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and zinc.

How Can Maskne Be Treated?

According to Dr. Hiba Injibar, a consultant dermatologist who practices at Dermasurge Clinic on Harley Street, "Well, treating maskne is really the same as treating any other form of acne. It's simply the cause that differentiates it. I tend to recommend using oil-free skincare products, cutting down on dairy and sugar, and improving diet in general, trying to reduce stress, and generally letting your skin breathe as much as possible. If you're suffering from acne or another skin condition, I'd recommend visiting a specialist, even if just for peace of mind," reported Oryon.

