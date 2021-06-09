Former President Donald Trump may be considering a run for a congressional seat in Florida and a stint as House Speaker in 2022.

Trump on Friday appeared as a guest on conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root's USA Network show where he was pressed to run for a House seat in Florida and unseat Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, as House Speaker in 2022 as part of an effort for Republicans to takeover control of the House.

Congressional Seat

"Why not instead of just waiting for 2024, and I'm hoping you run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress, a House seat in Florida, win big, lead us to a dramatic landslide victory, taking the House by 50 seats, and then you become the Speaker of the House," Root said.

Trump, who was being interviewed via a phone call, called Root's proposal intriguing.

The former United States president replied by saying it was a very interesting proposal. Trump also said some people have told him to run for senate many times. But he thought that Root's idea was much better than what others have recommended.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root urged Trump to run for a House seat, become Speaker of the House, and then launch criminal investigations into Biden and impeach him. Trump was intrigued: "It's very interesting." pic.twitter.com/5ECkSABDbi — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 4, 2021

During the TV segment, Root also urged Trump to launch an investigation into President Joe Biden's win during the November election and start an effort to get the current president impeached from office.

"You'll wipe him [President Biden] out for his last two years, and then you'll be president. Do it! Do it! You'll be a folk hero," Root said.

In February, Stephen Bannon, who formerly served as Trump's White House strategist, floated the idea of the former president's bid for Congress during his speech at a Lincoln Day Breakfast.

Read Also: New Audio Shows Giuliani Pressuring Ukraine To Help In Smear Campaign Against Biden

Re-Election

"Trump is a disruptor, but he has a long-term vision because I absolutely believe in the marrow of my bones that he will be our nominee in 2024. He'll come back to us. We'll have a sweeping victory in 2022, and he'll lead us in 2024," Bannon said.

The Republican and his allies will remove current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from her post, Bannon added. As his first move as speaker, Trump will impeach Biden and reveal his illegitimate activities and how he stole the presidency from him, Bannon said, according to the Boston Herald.

While Bannon's speech earned applause and hollers from Boston Republicans, some GOP pundits are not sharing the same sentiment.

Roger Stone, longtime GOP operative and a known foe to Bannon, recently voiced concern over Trump possibly becoming a back-bench member of House Democrats if Republicans fail to win a majority in 2022.

The idea of Trump running for the House of Representatives was a sloppy idea by Bannon, Stone said. He added the notion of ousting Pelosi, becoming speaker and impeaching Biden, will be unsuccessful if Republicans fail to take a majority despite Trump getting a possible seat in Congress, according to Salon.

The result of the wager would make Trump a backbench member following the every whim of Adam Schiff, Pelosi, Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler, he continued.

On Monday morning, Trump backtracked his statement, claiming it is "highly unlikely" that he will run for House Speaker. The idea of him taking the position was not set in stone, despite many people urging him to continue running for speaker, he told Fox Business' Stuart Varney.

Read Article: Rare Bipartisan Vote in Senate Passes China Competition Bill, Challenges Unfair Trade

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.