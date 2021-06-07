Late Saturday, chaos erupted in Washington Square Park as a curfew standoff between police and people tested the park's new 10 p.m. closing hour.

Parks Department and NYPD Implemented Curfew Inside Park

In a recently published article in the PIX 11, residents inside the park complained about the noise, partying, and drug use in the area that disturbed their living. The Parks Department and NYPD immediately addressed the problem by implementing a 10 p.m. curfew.

According to the Parks Department spokeswoman, they are still working with the police department to achieve the correct mix of education and enforcement against unlawful and after-hours activities that affect the park and the community.

The spokeswoman also added that on weekends, enforced closures are focused on addressing large after-hours gatherings, amplified sound, excessive trashing, and other conditions. PEP police have also been collaborating with NYPD to educate parkgoers on skateboarding and bike restrictions, according to a published report in Yahoo News.

Read Also:One-Year-Old Boy Falls from Open Window of 14th Floor Moscow Apartment While Parents Drink Alcohol

Clash with the Police Officers Led to Some Arrests

During skirmishes with police in and around Washington Square Park Saturday night, over two dozen individuals were detained when the NYPD imposed a weekend curfew, according to a published report in NBC New York.

Meanwhile, hundreds of police officers came to the area to enforce the city's plan to shutter one of the busiest parks two hours earlier on weekends. It was reported the police officers arrived in the area before the mandatory 10 p.m. curfew.

Some of the Police Officers who were assigned in the area were seen using bicycles in a line to push people out of the park. However, some of the people pushed back and violently resisted the police officers.

According to the NYPD, 23 people were arrested and these numbers three of them were issued summons while 20 were given desk appearance. On the other hand, the Police Officers also said that eight of their members suffered from minor injuries during the incident while it is not clear how many civilians were injured.

Interaction Between Police Officers and the People Caught in Video

The clash was caught by a video when people departed the park, Police Officers were seen forcefully pushed two persons. When they turned back, another officer yelled for police to put them in handcuffs, according to the footage.

A different video circulated on social media showed police officers holding a guy to the ground as onlookers yelled "let him go," "find a doctor for that guy," and "he needs medical treatment right now." Later, officers were observed attempting to load the guy onto a stretcher while still shackled.

Drug Usage Has Been a Big Concern in the Community

Furthermore, drug usage has been a big concern in the community, according to Susan Lee, who is running for City Council in the region. She said through the PX 11, "There's rampant drug dealing and drug use at the park and it's really causing a public safety concern."

Lee advocated for additional community policing and drug treatment facilities. The curfew was imposed solely for Memorial Day weekend and this weekend, according to the charity Washington Square Park Conservancy.

Related Article: Andrew Cuomo Slams Mayor Bill de Blasio's Plans to Fully Reopen New York by July 1



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.