A child died from a 150-feet fall from a tower block after his parents placed him in his crib near an open window. The parents were reportedly having a drinking session as the one-year old falls from open window..

Alexander and Taisiya Akimov of Moscow, Russia only learned of the death of their child when police rang their doorbell to announce their son, Timofei, had died following his fall.

According to police authorities, the baby climbed out of a 14th-floor tower block window. The parents, who are 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by carelessness and might face up to two years in prison, reports say.

The couple also has a baby girl.

Parents left the boy while drinking, causing him to fall from the window

There were indications that they had been drinking when the boy crawled from his crib out the open window, said the investigators. Passers-by discovered Timofei's body underneath the residential tower block on Marshal Zakharov's Street.

The terrible incident prompted the Russian Investigative Committee, which oversees major crimes, to warn parents about the dangers of high-rise buildings for children.

Sources claim this was the third such incident in a single day. It occurred after Anna Kuznetsova, Vladimir Putin's children's ombudswoman, disclosed that 145 children died last year after falling from open windows in 1,339 incidents. "Our pain is the problem of youngsters jumping out of windows," she remarked, as per Daily Mail.

The US also indicates increasing reports of similar incidents

Previously, two kids were taken to the hospital after falling out of a window and sustaining serious injuries in separate incidents in the US. After falling out of windows, the two boys were described as stable in the hospital. First responders in both situations said the youngsters will have a difficult time recovering, WXYZ reported.

One boy was killed after he fell out of a window on the seventh level of the New Center Pavilion in Detroit, near Woodward and Grand River. While both parents were present, he allegedly pushed through a screen.

The child is said to have survived the fall after landing into some landscaping mulch immediately below the window.

A 3-year-old boy fell from another apartment window on the second story in the 1500 block of West Grand Boulevard in a terrifying twist. His mother was cooking at home at the time, police said.

In all situations, officials are still looking into what happened. According to Adam Blank of Wallside Windows, safety latches are required on windows that are higher than 72 inches above the ground and lower than 24 inches from the floor.

Children may fit through gaps as tiny as 6 inches, according to the Mayo Clinic; stops should be set at 4 inches. Window guards, as well as moving furniture away from windows, are very helpful. Such precautions prevent cases like the one-year old falls from open window incident in Russia. Furthermore, experts advise against relying on screens to avoid falls or to serve as a substitute for monitoring.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unintentional injuries, such as burns, drowning, falls, poisoning, and traffic accidents, are the greatest cause of morbidity and death among children in the United States. Every year, more than 12,000 persons aged 0 to 19 die as a result of unintentional accidents, and more than 9.2 million individuals are treated in emergency rooms for nonfatal injuries.

