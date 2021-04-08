A Filipino man who has a heart condition was forced to squat for hundred times after violating the local COVID-19 curfew last week. Officials said that a 28-year-old Filipino man died last week after being forced to perform nearly 300 squats for violating the local COVID-19 curfew, according to a recently published article in USA Today.





Filipino Man Dies After Doing Hundreds of Squats

The Filipino man was identified as Darren Manaog Peñaredondo was apprehended on April 1 in General Trias City, south of Manila by village watchmen. According to the report, he was buying water after 6 p.m. which is beyond the implemented curfew that lasts from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In a published article in CNN News, Reichelyn Balce, wife of the 28-year-old Filipino man, said that her husband was ordered to perform hundreds of squats along with other curfew violators. She also added that her husband has a heart condition and he could barely walk when he got home a day after.

Balce also said "He said they were made to do pumping exercises for 100 reps. If they're not in sync, they have to start over," Meanwhile, Peñaredondo's cousin posted on social media that his cousin had a convulsion and they were able to revive him at home. However, he died hours after he was rushed to the hospital.

Philippine Authorities Investigating the Incident

In a recently published article in Yahoo News, Philippine authorities are already investigating the death of a 28-year-old Filipino man who broke the local curfew.

Ildebrandi Usana, National Police Spokesman, said the city's police chief and two officers have already been removed from their posts while the investigation is still ongoing. The action was made to make sure that they cannot influence the investigation.

Usana told the reporters Peñaredondo and other violators were performed to do a knee-bender exercise. The Police Spokesman admitted "It's painful. If that's the requirement, you will really pass out especially, if you're not used to it. Even policemen themselves find it difficult."

Police Authorities Punished Thousands of People

Philippine police authorities have punished thousands of people for violating the curfew imposed last week. This is due to the spike of new COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila and four provinces that surround that National Capital region.

This is one of the protocols implemented in the country in an attempt to curb infections. At present, the country has recorded more than 828,000 cases with a daily positivity rate of almost 25 percent. This is five times higher than WHO's positivity rate which is 5 percent and below. Additionally, around 14,000 Filipinos already died due to the infectious and deadly COVID-19.

Meanwhile, human rights groups have already raised concern over the excessive punishments for people caught violating the curfew and other restrictions. The Justice Secretary also said on Monday that police authorities should consider community service instead of excessive exercise.

Different local units across the Philippines are implementing different restrictions in an attempt to mitigate COVID-19. Different punishments were also imposed on the violators but there is now a call to have a community service instead of rigorous exercise.

