Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday depicted the January 6 insurrection as a "dark day" in the history of the United States. This is his strongest statement yet on the US Capitol riot.

According to Pence in a public address in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, "President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day."

However, he added that he will always be proud of their accomplishments for the American people in the course of the previous four years, reported Axios.

Pence Accuses Democrats

Also, the former vice president accused Democrats of targeting "one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans" as a way to distract from a new administration and to divide the nation in order to advance their radical agenda, reported Market Watch.

On the day the US Capitol was inundated with a pro-Trump mob, Pence - from a safe room in the Capitol - prompted the Pentagon to coordinate in securing the building.

A number of Trump supporters chanted "Hang Mike Pence!" following the vice president remarking he did not have the power to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the election. In a report by the Hindustan Times, Pence thanked the quick response of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, which stopped further violence and secured the Capitol.

Reporter Jake Lahut, who was in the room at the time of Pence's statement, said there was an apparent shock in the room when Pence mentioned the January 6 incident. The speech comes weeks following Pence's first public address since the conclusion of the Trump administration. Pence said he will be pushing back on the liberal agenda that he indicates is wrong for the US.

Pence also credited the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement. He said the violence was quelled and the US Capitol was secured. On the same day, they reconvened Congress and did their roles under the Constitution and laws of the US.

The mob breached the US Capitol amid the certification of the Electoral College votes. According to Representative Jaime Beutler Herrera (R., Wash.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) spoke to her, saying he called Trump during the siege and attempted to persuade the former president to calm his supporters.

The speech transpired during Pence's second trip to an early primary state. This was after a speech before a conservative Christian group at the end of April. In the said speech, he merely made one reference to the January 6 attack and touted it as a "tragedy."

His remarks came less than a week following Senate Republicans barring a bill in order to develop a commission to probe into the January 6 attack that recorded five fatalities.

