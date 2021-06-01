China has called out the Biden administration's attempt to look at the possibility of a laboratory leak in Wuhan as the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beijing cautioned Washington not to pursue it because the theory will fail, reported the Daily Mail.

China's state newspaper, The Global Times, released an op-ed last Sunday that equates Biden's search for the beginnings of the pandemic to the US attempts to discover Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in Iraq.

Vox noted that Biden was among the senators who approved of the Iraq War after 9/11. In an attempt to validate an invasion of Iraq, the then-Secretary of State Colin Powell told the United Nations in February 2003 that Saddam Hussein's regime manufactured weapons of mass destruction and posed a looming threat. There were no WMD found.

Picking up where Trump left off

On Wednesday, President Joe directed US intelligence agencies to increase their efforts in investigating the origin of the pandemic, including the possibility of a laboratory leak.

This announcement represents a shift, considering the Wuhan leak was downplayed as a conspiracy theory by the Democrats for months prior. The theory is more associated with the Trump administration.

However, Biden, possibly in response to criticism of being too soft on China, joined other countries in mounting pressure on the source of the pandemic. According to The Sunday Times, British intelligence recently assessed the hypothesis and raised its probability from remote to "possible."

For several months, the Wuhan leak was considered a conspiracy theory by the Democrats. The new administration is now part of several nations wanting to prove that the source is in China.

What China says

Beijing claimed that the virus mutated and transmitted naturally from animals to humans, likely from the market in Wuhan. It claimed that the new probe is more political, and the final product will be another false and anti-China report. Zhao Lijian, a representative for China's foreign ministry, declared that Biden is indifferent to "serious" scientific origin tracing and is disinterested with "facts or truth." The Chinese representative dared the US to open its laboratory facilities for investigation.

China also called out the US government's disregard of the probe already conducted in Wuhan by the World Health Organization (WHO) in late January. However, the WHO delegation was only allowed three hours in the facility and was not allowed to look through any of the Wuhan institute's safety logs or records of employee testing, raising criticism on the credibility of the investigation.

Since last year, the Trump administration has been pushing that China is responsible for the current pandemic. It was only recently that top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that he has ties with the WIV.

