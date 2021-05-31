Last Monday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz severely criticized President Joe Biden's weak grasp of crucial foreign policy. He blamed the Democrat President's notorious decisions that led to the Israel-Hamas conflict, reported Newsmax.

Biden's indecision led to the deadly 11-day war started by the Palestinian extremists attacking Jewish settlements and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) hitting back, said Cruz. The latest conflict between Israelis and Palestinians turned the Gaza Strip into a pile of wreckage.

Sen. Cruz is one of several Republican critics who view the conflict in Israel as caused Biden's weak stance against Israel's opponents. The more that Biden shows weakness, the more terrorist attacks will happen, said Cruz, noted AP News.

Democrats are enabling more terrorism attacks

He added that the US would not aid Palestine if Hamas uses the money to attack Israel again, unlike the past administration that kept groups like them in check with a better foreign policy.

The Republican senator personally went to Israel in Askelon that saw action in the recent rocket attacks. Using the Iron Dome defense proved very successful in defending the Jewish settlement.

According to ABC News, "The longer Joe Biden exposes weakness against Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran, the more terrorist attacks will lead to increasing violence," Senator Cruz said. He added that Iran is another adversary supporting the terrorist organization.

Cruz's statements made a dramatic break from a long-standing policy of avoiding addressing internal affairs when abroad, specifically when it comes to the current commander-in-chief of the United States.

In the conflict, Biden and many other foreign leaders reaffirmed that Israel should defend itself, as concern grew with protests in Turkey, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom because Israeli's fought back against the Hamas aggressors.

After weeks of protests and riots protesting Israel's enforcement of a key holy site, the violence escalated on May 10 as Hamas unleashed a volley of rockets towards Jerusalem.

Before the ceasefire, Hamas had launched over 4,000 rockets at Jewish cities, and Israeli jets had bombed around 1,000 targets in Gaza. Over 250 individuals were killed; many were Palestinians living in Hamas's beachfront enclave. Since Hamas attacked from the residential areas, Israel blamed them as the ones responsible for many civilian victims.

US leaders who have an eye on 2024 elections

Two of the four Republicans touring Israel this week might be running for president and vying for support from pro-Israel evangelical voters, that make up a large portion of the GOP's base.

In addition to Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who previously served as Trump's CIA director, tweeted last Sunday that he was in Tel Aviv for Mossad leader Yossi Cohen's retirement event, mentioned Politico.

Senator Lindsay Graham also took a tour of the damage caused by rocket fire and conferred with Israeli authorities.

Many members of the Democratic Party were enraged by Netanyahu's warm relationship with Trump. His rapport with Biden has been cordial but strained.

Senator Cruz said that President Biden's failed leadership and Democrats' indifference to US allies negatively affect world events.

