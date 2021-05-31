In comparison to last year's Memorial Day weekend, many more people are expected to travel. The American Automobile Association (AAA) and other groups remind consumers how to travel safely as they prepare to hit the roads and planes this weekend.

According to AAA, the number of persons getting ready to travel has increased as more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This week, AAA of Western and Central New York had its busiest day of the pandemic since it began.

In total, 37 million people are scheduled to travel for Memorial Day weekend, beginning on Thursday, up 60% from last year. A total of 34 million people are expected to travel by car, even though the average gas price in New York has risen to $3.08 a gallon.

AAA warns travelers amid Memorial Day weekend

Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, and national parks are among the most popular vacation spots. Travelers should keep in mind that many places require reservations and that automobile rental fees have increased significantly - in some cases by more than double - since last Memorial Day.

If you're traveling this weekend, AAA recommends planning. Also, when you're on the road, be sure you're making the best decisions you can. This weekend, state police will be conducting road checks and DWI patrols in large numbers.

"We want to make sure that when you and your family go to a picnic or go somewhere else, you can get there safely. We want to make sure no one is driving while drunk because it is obviously harmful to those who are enjoying the holiday weekend," said New York State Police Trooper James O'Callaghan, as per WHAM13.

If you plan on drinking this weekend, O'Callaghan advises residents to avoid driving and to have a backup plan in places, such as a designated driver or ride-sharing. The group also suggests that you keep track of your vehicle's fuel levels, recommending that you keep your tank at least one-quarter full. It also indicates that you inspect your brakes, battery, and tire tread, and inflation levels.

Veterans return to Memorial Day traditions

A couple of military veterans go through a historic cemetery in Boston, searching for soldiers' graves and placing American flags in front of them. Hundreds of other veterans and volunteers do the same about 10 miles away, seating over 37,000 miniature flags on the downtown Boston Common - a sea of red, white, and blue supposed to represent all Massachusetts troops who have died in war since the Revolutionary War.

It's an annual event that's back in full force this year after being severely curtailed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Because COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed in many areas, this holiday weekend in Boston and elsewhere will feel a little like Memorial Day.

Americans will be able to pay respect to fallen troops in ways that were difficult last year when many locales had virus restrictions in place. It will also be a chance to reflect on the tens of thousands of veterans who died as a result of COVID-19 and recommit to vaccination those who are still hesitant.

Per SFGate, there is no definitive count of coronavirus deaths or vaccinations among American military veterans. Still, data from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows that out of the roughly 9 million veterans enrolled in the agency's programs, more than 12,000 have died, and more than 2.5 million have been inoculated against COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also reported the most significant number of travelers since the pandemic began on Friday, with over 1.9 million people flying over the long weekend. At the same time last year, the TSA had only 327,000 travelers passing through its checkpoints.

COVID-19 cases drop as people become fully vaccinated

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization proclaimed COVID-19 a global pandemic. On that day, 1,147 COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States. The pandemic would infect about 33 million individuals and kill almost 600,000 people in the US.

TSA travel statistics decreased from 1.7 million to 620,000 per day within a week of the WHO announcement. The figure had risen to 203,000 by March 25. The daily number of fliers has stayed above 1 million since March 11, 2021.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 40.5 percent of individuals being fully vaccinated. President Biden declared earlier this month that by July 4, his government aims to boost the number of adults who have received at least one shot to 70%. He also stated that he wants 160 million adults in the United States to be fully vaccinated by the same date.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations, though masks are necessary on flights, buses, trains, and public transportation. As the number of cases drops and vaccination rates rises, cities across the country are loosening prohibitions on indoor dining and gatherings. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, has stated that he wants to see daily case counts fall below 10,000 before a broad relaxation of safety standards is implemented, CNBC reported.

