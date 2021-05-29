After reportedly starting a brush fire that caused more than $30,000 damage and destroyed two abandoned buildings before crawling within 20 feet of an occupied home, an 11-year-old Arizona boy faces felony charges.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw three youngsters playing with aerosol cans and a lighter on the former Beaver Creek golf course.

Two other boys attempted but failed to stop the action and put out the fire, authorities said. Deputies are seen on bodycam video examining the damage at the scene. One man said the fire destroyed beehives and a neighbor's property. The fire damaged two empty structures and came within 20 feet of a nearby residence, police said.

Authorities urge residents to be aware of how quick brush fires may spread

Arson, criminal damage, and endangerment are among the felony accusations facing the nameless boy, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless burning. "As we head into the holiday weekend, we want everyone to recognize just how quickly brush fires may start and how hazardous they may be to the community," the sheriff's office said, as per Fox News.

Sheriff David Rhodes said in a statement that they hope the young boy has learned his lesson, especially that wildland crews and firefighters put their lives on the line to protect the residents in the community from the fire and further damage.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation revealed that the 11-year-old suspect lit the fire on purpose while the two other boys tried to stop him and put it out before it got "out of hand." Brush fire season is already underway in Arizona, and officials have advised residents to be wary of how quickly these fires may start and spread, ABC News via MSN reported.

The fire ignited on Saturday northeast of Camp Verde in the now-defunct Beaver Creek Golf Course.

Brush fire in Arizona was just 25 percent contained

According to NY Daily News via MSN, the blaze occurs as the neighborhood deals with the huge Spur Fire near Bagdad, Arizona. After investigation, the Arizona boy was taken into jail, and his name was not revealed due to his age. There were no injuries recorded as a result of the fire.

Firefighters have been battling a 150-acre brush fire in Yavapai County this week, which has destroyed at least 13 homes, forced hundreds of others to evacuate, and damaged some utility equipment. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Spur Fire in Baghdad was 25 percent contained on Friday afternoon.

Authorities in California said three children in Contra Costa County blew up a house and torched vehicles and a storage yard after playing with fire in their backyard just over a week ago.

