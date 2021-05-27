The gorgeous pink supermoon that lit up skies all across the world on Wednesday was caught in incredible photos. The moon, known as a Super Flower Blood Moon, is 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger than a regular full moon.

The breathtaking image was captured by stargazers yesterday when the moon was only 357,462 kilometers away from Earth. Early risers flocked to Stonehenge in Wiltshire to witness the celestial event partially covered by clouds.

People worldwide were posting their photos and admiring the event's beauty on social media. Because the moon wanders into the shadow of the Earth, a supermoon in May coincides with a lunar eclipse in which the moon turns red. The Earth's atmosphere bends the sun's light, painting the moon in a crimson red glow. However, only parts of South America, Australia, and Southeast Asia were impacted, as per Mirror.

Supermoon Eclipse over the Steel Bridge in Portland, Oregon. I had given up because of the clouds but they cleared at the last second. So beautiful. pic.twitter.com/OiVoNdqYzI — Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (@MathieuLRolland) May 26, 2021

Early Wednesday morning, the moon was best observed in western North America and far southern South America, giving great photos for those who were lucky enough to catch the supermoon and lunar eclipse simultaneously. When a full moon is at or near its closest point to the Earth, it is known as a supermoon, and it appears very big in the sky.

According to Newsweek, when the sun and moon are in exact alignment on opposing sides of the Earth, the sun's light is blocked from reaching the moon's surface, causing a lunar eclipse. As the light passes through the Earth's atmosphere, it is filtered, giving the moon a dark reddish tint.

The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, NASA says, the redder the moon will seem. There are several reasons behind the phenomenon's lengthy name.

Full moons that occur in May are commonly referred to as flower moons, as per The Old Farmer's Almanac, which includes the names of the full moon for each month based on Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American or European sources. The blood refers to the moon's color during a lunar eclipse, which is the first to occur since 2019. There have only been nine total lunar eclipses in the last ten years, although supermoons are more regular and occur multiple times a year.

Qantas supermoon scenic charter flight

A 14-year-old high school student, a crown prosecutor, an amateur photographer, and a 90-year-old veteran Qantas flight attendant were among the 180 passengers on board QF1250. This Qantas supermoon scenic charter flight ascended to the skies over Sydney on Wednesday night to observe a rare double phenomenon of a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

For the three-hour flight, the Boeing 787-9 Qantas Dreamliner took off from Sydney Airport at 7:30 p.m. local time and soared to a cruising height of more than 40,000 feet over the Pacific Ocean, away from city lights.

Passengers were given "supermoon cakes" and cosmic cocktails as the plane took off on its specially constructed flight path in readiness for the celestial display. At the same time, astronomer Dr. Vanessa Moss provided professional insight into the science behind supermoons and lunar eclipses.

When the total lunar eclipse began, pilots reduced the cabin lights as the moon passed into the darkest area of the Earth's shadow, giving passengers 14 minutes and 30 seconds of totality. Because the moon only passed through a small area of the Earth's umbra, the total eclipse was short, News Hub reported.

