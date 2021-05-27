The campaign for the White House to include fourth stimulus checks in the Build Back Better investment package continues, but who is behind it?

Support for more stimulus checks until the pandemic is finished has been growing inside and outside the Beltway. It is unclear when the pandemic will come to an end. The US economy is expected to rebound this year, although economic data has been inconsistent, per the economists.

In terms of the virus itself, President Joe Biden has set a goal of vaccinating at least 70 population of the US population by July 4 so that the country can return to normal. Although the United States has passed the 50 percent threshold and nine states have reached the 70 percent mark, vaccination rates are once again dropping after a brief spike last week in response to Pfizer's approval for teenagers aged 12 to 15.

There are petitions on Change.org outside of Washington, one of which has over 2 million signatures since it was created. Inside the Beltway, 80 Democrats have signed letters pushing the government to provide more financial assistance to low-income Americans.

With a letter in January, Representative Ilhan Omar led the House's push for recurring payments. Per AS.com, the letter stated, "A $2,000 one-time contribution is simply insufficient. The American people want us to achieve radical change, and we must meet the challenge by making $2,000 monthly payments."

Then, in March, Democrats in the Senate, spearheaded by Senator Ron Wyden, attempted to persuade the White House by signing on to the letter signed by 21 Senators. "This crisis is far from finished, and families deserve to know that they will be able to put food on the table and have a safe place to live. Families should not be at the mercy of ad hoc solutions and continuously fluctuating legislative deadlines, they wrote.

Seven Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee made the most recent attempt to bring the Biden administration on board. Their strong committee is in charge of the US government's "purse strings." They wrote, "The pandemic has served as a clear reminder that amid a crisis, families and workers need certainty. They have a right to know that they will be able to put food on the table and have a safe place to live."

How likely is a fourth stimulus check?

"At this time, I believe it is unlikely," stated Raymond James analyst, CBS News reported. The Biden administration focuses on advancing its $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which would change the economy by repairing old schools, roads, and airports and investing in initiatives ranging from affordable housing to broadband.

Because of opposition from both Republicans and some Democrats, the idea, which the White House says would be paid by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, may be "tougher to pass" than the relief measure that handed the $1,400 checks to most Americans. Stifel senior Washington policy strategist Brian Gardner said so last month. Despite this, a new Politico-Harvard poll showed only roughly a third of Americans believe the American Rescue Plan will benefit them significantly.

It indicates that some households believe they may require additional assistance in the coming months. Many households will receive further stimulus checks this summer when families with children under 18 will receive direct payments for six months through the enhanced Child Tax Credit. From July through December, families with children under six will get $300 per month, while families with children aged six to seventeen would get $250 per month per child.

