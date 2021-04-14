IRS Sends $1,400 Stimulus Checks' Final Batch. Here's When to Request Payment Trace

The last round of $1,400 third stimulus checks will be sent out to Veterans Affairs benefit recipients on Wednesday, April 14. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the latest payout round is for "veterans and their beneficiaries who collect Compensation and Pension (C&P) insurance payments. But those who do not usually file a tax return."

And the bulk of these payments will be made electronically. The IRS said on April 7 that it planned to start processing VA payment files at the end of last week "if no additional problems occur."

The IRS sent the last batch of stimulus checks

The IRS has not stated when stimulus checks will be mailed to recipients of VA benefits. Those awaiting stimulus funds should use the IRS's "Get My Payment tool" to verify their payment status, as per Newsweek.

According to a spokesperson for Nacha (National Automated Clearing House Association), banks and credit unions are expected to make funds available to account holders by 9 A.M. local time on the settlement day. This current payment batch is April 14, as with previous payment rounds. The IRS stated on March 30 that most federal benefit recipients would "generally receive this third stimulus payment in the same manner as their regular benefits."

If you do not receive your stimulus payment on Wednesday, you will receive a paper check instead. The IRS announced on March 30 that "the third round of Economic Impact Payments will be sent to the account where your federal benefits are provided." Payments would be sent as a direct deposit to the bank account given on the tax report for anyone who submitted a 2020 or 2019 tax return. It may also be mailed to the address the IRS has on file whether their tax refund was mailed if there was no refund on their tax return, noted the federal body.

Start by looking at your third payment to see if something is holding it up. However, if you believe there is a greater problem with your payment and it is missing or lost, you can ask the IRS to track your stimulus check.

If you did not get any or half of the first and second stimulus checks, the same applies. Depending on the case, there are a few options for tracking payments. For those who do not usually file returns, specific individuals must file a Recovery Rebate Credit. Others would need to submit a request for an IRS payment trace, CNET via MSN reported.

The IRS has now sent out the third stimulus check to millions of people, but if you have not seen yours yet, it is likely on its way. "Get My Payment," a free IRS tracking service can be used to verify the status of your third check. You will need to enter your Social Security number, also known as Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, as well as your date of birth, street address, and ZIP or postal code.

The portal will display your payment status, whether or not your funds have been scheduled to be sent out, and the payment method and date. You can also get a new message or encounter an error. "If the Get My Payment" portal reveals your payment was released, but you did not get it within the following periods, you will need to request an IRS payment trace.

