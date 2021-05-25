F-5 Tiger II, one of the mainstays of the Air Force, developed by Northrop Grumman, created in the cold war, whose lighter airframe gave it agility that the F-4 Phantom lacked. First developed in 1959 and saw service in the early 70s as the US faced the USSR.

It is derived from the F-5A Freedom fighter aircraft in 1959, and later took flight on August 11, 1972, and later entered the arsenal of the US in 1975. Taking thirteen years to engineer and perfect the airframe, reported Air Force Technology.

Though the Tiger II and Freedom Fighter shared the same airframe, they had subtle differences that differed from the planes made in 1970. One of these improvements is avionics that allowed more precise aerial movement than capable before. Its relevant upgrades reflect the ever-changing cold war environment until its end, starting in 1987 as the modern upgrades were made available.

Keeping and F-15 and F-16 was a bit expensive, but the Tiger II gave the advantage of having low-maintenance aircraft that did save money and manpower with a high sortie turnaround if needed. Less aircraft on the ground and more planes in the air are ideal for any air force.

Design of the F-5E variant

F-5 Tiger II can engage in air to air and air to ground missions, with various munitions for defensive and offensive purposes. A lighter plane with more power compared to the Phantom Interceptor- bomber cited Fas Org. It used a longer length and wider width for a high output J-85 jet engine and increased range.

Read also: US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon: One of the Best Fighter Designs Built to Dominate

Adding a bigger leading edge on the plane's wing area and increased the agility in a dogfight. Allowing the pilot to use lightweight and power, with wing parts to get into shooting position with gun or missile faster.

Armaments of the Tiger

Still, in keeping with Top Gun philosophy, dual 20mm Pontiac M39A2 cannons are equipped on both sides of the nose cone noted Military Wikia. Close range dogfights with single-barreled automatic cannon, a quick rate of fire at 1500 rounds per minute. Attaching missiles and bombs on several hardpoints (weapon holder), under the wingtips, two for each wing, and one under the main body.

Weapons mountable are four AIM Sidewinders (air to air), two AGM-65 Mavericks (air to ground), dumb iron bombs, cluster bombs, napalm canisters, and M129 leaflets bombs for attack.

Fighter aircraft performance

Tiger II can climb at 175m/s, matched with Mach 1.7 acceptable for its size and weight, and last is 3,700km and 1,405km operation range as its attributes. It can reach an altitude of 15,800 meters altitude with a minimum of 4,349kg to a maximum weight at takeoff of 11,187kg.

Powered by turbojet engines

Dual turbojet engines (General Electric J85-GE-21B0) with 22.2kn at afterburners with a light airframe make it fast and equal to any machines equipped during 1970 until it was retired. Any fighter plane that has a lighter weight to thrust ratio will be a plus.

Assessment of the F-5 Tiger II, the plane qualities kept it ready with the higher probability it will fly at moment notice due to less maintenance than expensive F-15s or F-16s.

Related article: F-20 Tigershark: America's Next Export Fighter That Never Came to Be

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.