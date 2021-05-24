Two trains collided in the capital Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, resulting in over 200 people being injured. The accident transpired at 8:45 PM local time. One of the trains was traveling on a test run and had only one driver. It had a collision with a train carrying passengers.

Both trains collided in an underground tunnel near the Petronas Twin Towers. One of the trains was empty after being repaired. It collided head-on with another train with 213 passengers aboard traveling in the opposite direction on the same track, according to district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.

Photos making their rounds on social media displayed wounded passengers sprawled on the carriage floor, which was covered in glass. At least 47 individuals were severely hurt. One hundred sixty-six people sustained minor wounds.

Two trains operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad were moving at 40 km per hour at the instance they collided in a tunnel dividing the KLCC and Kampung Baru stations. An estimated 166 people sustained minor wounds. They were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, such as Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The collision transpired in a section of a tunnel about 100 meters away from the KLCC station nearby the Petronas towers. According to Abdullah, "We are still investigating the incident... but we suspect that perhaps there was a miscommunication from the trains' operations control center," reported NBC News.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stated on Facebook the collision was "serious." According to the transport ministry, it would set up a task force to probe into the crash.

Photos and videos posted on social media displayed numerous passengers bleeding. Broken glass panels inside the trains were also shown.

Abdullah remarked that the train with passengers aboard was heading from KLCC station to the Gombak station at an end of the line. The unoccupied train was traveling from the Kampung Baru to the Gombak station.

The trains are operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad. According to Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, the crash was the first significant accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation. He vowed a meticulous investigation.

The Petronas Twin Towers are the tallest twin towers in the globe. They stand at 88 storeys.

Malaysia's prime minister has called for a full probing to detect the cause of the accident. He said, "I take this accident seriously and have instructed the Transport Ministry and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to conduct a full investigation," reported CNN.

According to Abdullah, The train on the test run was reportedly manually operated by a pilot. The Kelana Jaya-bound train carrying passengers was operated on autopilot from the trains control center. He said it is fortunate the trains were moving at a lower speed of around 40kmph. They are investigating the root of the incident. He added they would check if there was negligence or there was a miscommunication between the control center and the driver behind the train on a test run. As of now, they see no signs of sabotage, reported The Sun Daily.

