The US and South Korea pledged strong cooperation on a host of other diplomatic fronts, extending from Myanmar to the South China Sea. They attempted complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. US President Joe Biden used the opportunity to confirm the naming of Sung Kim, a career diplomat and former US ambassador to South Korea, as Washington's new special envoy to North Korea, while speaking to reporters at the end of a leaders' summit at the White House.

President Joe Biden hosts South Korea's Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who spoke alongside Biden, interpreted the selection to reflect the US' strong commitment to diplomacy and preparation for talks with North Korea. Moon, speaking via an interpreter, said of Kim, "I have strong hopes. All the more so, such a high-caliber person with expertise in Korean Peninsula issues has been appointed," SCMP reported.

During the Obama administration, Kim held the same position for two years before moving on to other diplomatic roles, including ambassadorships to the Philippines and Indonesia. Both the US and South Korea are concerned about North Korea, said Biden, who expressed a readiness to take pragmatic measures to alleviate tensions.

When asked whether potential moves would include a leadership summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Biden did not rule it out. But he said any talks would have to be predicated on Kim's readiness to talk about his country's nuclear arsenal.

Last month, the White House reported that it had concluded an analysis of North Korea's strategy. Biden would depart from Trump's and Obama's approaches, dismissing both Trump's intensely personal attempt to win over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Obama's more hands-off approach. However, the administration is yet to reveal the details of its third-way approach to persuade North Korea to drop its nuclear program.

Moon began his day with a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and top Biden advisers at the White House complex. South Korea's Moon also attended a Medal of Honor ceremony for Ralph Puckett; a 94-year-old Army veteran honored more than 70 years ago for his bravery during the Korean War. "Without the sacrifice of veterans like Colonel Puckett, the freedom and prosperity we have today in Korea would not have blossomed," Moon said, hailing Puckett as a real hero, as per WCNC.

The South Korean leader, who is set to leave office in May, wants to restart suspended talks between Washington and Pyongyang and between Seoul and Pyongyang. However, the Biden administration has been less optimistic about direct talks in the near term, having stated in March that it had made unsuccessful outreach attempts to the North.

Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary, declined to say whether Biden was open to direct talks with Kim Jong Un, as Former President Donald Trump has done twice.

Moon, who is just the second world leader to visit the Biden White House, stated that they would work closely to address North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Biden said at a joint news conference, "We are all deeply concerned about the situation."

Biden prays for Gaza ceasefire to hold

Meanwhile, President Biden said Friday that he was hoping for the 11-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to hold and that there would be no peace until the country recognized Israel's right to live. Despite urging the Israeli military to de-escalate its attacks, he mentioned he remains loyal to Israel, although the truce in Gaza is less than a day old.

Per Daily Mail, Biden said at a press conference in the East Room of the White House, "I'm hoping this ceasefire will last." Within his group, Biden was under pressure to do more to help Palestinians.

When the 11-day crisis progressed, he shifted his public support for Israel's right to protect itself from Hamas missiles to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to de-escalate attacks and drive toward a ceasefire.

On Friday, he attempted to balance the two positions, denying that the Democratic Party was abandoning its long-standing support for Israel.

