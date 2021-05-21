Kim Jong Un, a global pariah, and C-tier fashion influencer, is once again setting trends, this time by the force of regulation. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outlawed a variety of clothes, shoes, and hairstyles this week. Dear Leader declared that skinny jeans are no longer acceptable.

Kim Jong Un bans skinny jeans fearing such style will tear North Korea down

Mullets, piercings, and other manifestations of capitalism's "decadent" influence are also frowned upon. Mike Amiri, the founder of skinny jeans, was the first to quit the trend, and now Kim Jong Un. Slim denim has had a challenging year.

If skinny jeans symbolize poor taste in the US circa 2009, they are a larger political message in North Korea. Skinny jeans have sparked debate in the past, with some government officials seeing them as a form of class distinction.

According to GQ.com, jeans, thin or not, are a profoundly American garment, and wearing them in Pyongyang is frowned upon. As a result, for defiant North Korean millennials, denim is a quietly rebellious fashion symbol.

It is not the first time that North Korea had imposed such a ban on clothes. A Finnish journalist photographed the North Korean government's very detailed list of authorized hairstyles in 2017: 15 for men and 15 for women. Mullets were not popular back then, and they are probably much more unacceptable now. Alternative haircuts tend to be "non-socialist" in nature.

Kim, who is becoming more concerned about being deposed, has previously ordered that anybody wearing outlandish clothing be sent to labor camps. The Rodong Sinmun, a publication of the shadowy state's ruling Workers Party, has issued a new appeal for those things to be kept at bay, fearing that they would cause the nation to "collapse like a damp wall."

"History tells us a critical lesson that a country will become weak and inevitably crumble like a damp wall regardless of its economic and security strength if we do not hang on to our own lifestyle," it wrote in an editorial over the weekend, as per Mirror. "We must be cautious of even the tiniest hint of the capitalistic lifestyle and struggle to eliminate them," it added.

Several "non socialist" hairstyles are prohibited in North Korea

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the Kim regime has increased the penalties for those caught in possession of South Korean-made videos. Insiders say Kim has banned "non socialist" hairstyles and only allows a small number of authorized haircuts.

Earlier today, North Korea was reportedly withdrawing from the Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the country's step.

North Korea had won two of their five matches and was fourth place in Group H, consisting of Turkmenistan, Lebanon, South Korea, and Sri Lanka. They are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka on June 3 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, with the remaining group matches held at centralized venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

