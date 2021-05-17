The world reacts as Golden State Warrior star player Stephen Curry pulls his team to secure the last seed before the NBA playoffs begin.

Golden State Warriors Victory Against the Memphis Grizzlies

In a recently published article by The Spun, the Golden State Warriors' regular-season finale against the Memphis Grizzlies soon transformed into the Steph Curry display late in the fourth quarter, as the 33-year-old sharpshooter ended his team's season on a high note.

With the Western Conference's No. 8 seed on the line, Curry's Warriors fought off a late Grizzlies surge to win 113-101. The victory secured Golden State's eighth seed and relegated Memphis to the play-in tournament, where they will face the San Antonio Spurs in the first game on Wednesday.

According to a published article in Clutch Points, Stephen Curry was the Warriors' guiding light on Sunday, scoring 31 points in the second half to secure the victory. Two of his career-high 22 three-point attempts came in the final two minutes, and they proved to be the Grizzlies' undoing.

Stephen Curry Continues to Surprise the Basketball World

Stephen Curry's incredible scoring streak continues to astound the entire world. The Golden State Warriors' demi-god has been shooting lights out in recent weeks, and he exploded once more on Monday against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Naturally, Curry's 49-point score enthralled the basketball world. According to MSN News, stars around the league, including Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, are still trying to recover after the two-time MVP hit 10 three-pointers on Monday.

Meanwhile, In his post, Eric Paschall hit the nail on the head. Stephen Curry has proved once again that he is the best shooter in NBA history. Looking at Steph's form this month should give you an idea of how incredible his 12th NBA season has been.

Performance of Stephen Curry

The Warriors superstar hit 72 three-pointers in his last ten games, 46 of which came in his previous five. Curry has outshot whole teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets, only this week.

Curry's out-of-this-world play has catapulted him to the top of the MVP race this season. More significantly, he has held the Warriors in contention for a playoff spot.

Possible Future Games of Golden State Warriors

With his 46 points against the Wizards, the 33-year-old also clinched the 2020-21 NBA scoring championship, beating out Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. He scored 40 points on a career-high 36 attempts, but he needed every one of them to win.

Curry, who missed the majority of the 2019-20 season due to a broken hand, reminded NBA fans this season of what makes him so unique. Last season, the Warriors won just 15 games and were without Klay Thompson, but the 33-year-old sharpshooter carried the load and led Golden State back to the playoffs.

Curry and the company will now have a chance to advance to the first round. The Warriors will wait for the results of tonight's games to find out who their opponent will be for next Wednesday's play-in game. Golden State will fly to Portland if the Trail Blazers win. The Warriors will travel to Los Angeles if the Blazers lose and the Lakers win.

